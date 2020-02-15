Slooooow start puts Blues in 2-0 hole after one period against Nashville

In their first home game since Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on Tuesday, the Blues looked to still be in a funk as they had a rough time of it as they fell behind Nashville 2-0 on Saturday afternoon at Enterprise Center.

It took fights by Brayden Schenn and Robert Bortuzzo to finally get the team going, but by then, it was almost halfway through the period. In the first 12 minutes of the period, the Blues had just one shot on goal, and it was by Alex Pietrangelo on a clearance from 165 feet away that happened to be on net.

Nashville went up 1-0 on a goal by Viktor Arvidsson, who last time he was in St. Louis got crosschecked by Bortuzzo, who got a four-game suspension for it. This time, Arvidsson shot from a low angle and beat Jake Allen at the near post.

The Predators went up 2-0 with 7:37 to go in the first on a goal by Matt Duchene, who finished off a 3-on-2 break and beat Allen, again at the near post.

Schenn dropped his gloves and landed some solid rights on Filip Forsberg after the two exchanged crosschecks in front of the Blues net. With 11:01 to go in the period, Bortuzzo, who figured to attract attention, squared off with Jarred Tinordi after an extended exchange of words. Bortuzzo got a hearty pat on the back on the head from Schenn when he entered the penalty box.