A lackluster first period came to a mercifully early end on Thursday as the Blues trailed Ottawa 2-0 after an interrupted first period.
The referees signaled the period over and sent the teams to their dressing rooms with 2:10 to go in the period. The time was tacked on to the second period.
Both teams had just eight shots on goal in the period, but the Blues' shots were much slower in coming. The Blues had a power play after Bobby Ryan went off for tripping and managed just one shot on goal.
Ottawa, winless in its first four games and expected to be the worst team in the league this season, scored first on a goal by Vitaly Abramov 8:10 into the first period. Jake Allen, getting his first start of the season in goal, went behind the net to clear the puck but it hopped over this stick and the Senators got the puck to the net before Allen could get back.
The Senators got their second goal got their second goal in the finishing section of the period, with the puck taking a bounce out to Artem Anisimov in the slot, who beat Allen.