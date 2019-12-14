Alexander Steen, who missed 16 games with a high ankle sprain, will be back in the lineup for the Blues on Saturday. Troy Brouwer comes out of the lineup.
Coach Craig Berube wouldn't say if Steen would go into Brouwer's spot on the third line or somewhere else. Steen could fit in on the second line, with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron, which would mean Tyler Bozak moving back to center on the third line.
Zach Sanford is fit to play, coming out of the league's concussion protocol, but isn't in the lineup.
The rest of the lineup is the same. Niko Mikkola, just called up from San Antonio, skated with the team. Berube said the injury to Carl Gunnarsson, who went on IR on Friday, wasn't thought to be anything long term, but they would know better next week.
LINES
We're guessing because Berube wouldn't say and the Blues didn't run lines on Saturday morning:
Blues
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Kyrou
Steen-O'Reilly-Perron
Barbashev-Bozak-Thomas
MacEachern-de la Rose-Sundqvist