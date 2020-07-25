Steen's back, Sundqvist's not as Blues have last practice in St. Louis

MARYLAND HEIGHTS -- The Blues had their last practice at Centene Community Ice Center for who knows how long on Saturday as they prepare to say their goodbye to St. Louis on Sunday and head into the NHL's bubble in Edmonton for the remainder of the season.

Alexander Steen was back on the ice after missing the previous three days, but Oskar Sundqvist, who was hurt after taking a tumble on the ice and hitting the boards, wasn't on hand. Also missing was defenseman Vince Dunn, who hasn't skated since Day 2 of camp, though coach Craig Berube said Thursday that Dunn would travel with the team to Edmonton.

The last practice consisted mostly of a three-on-three tournament played cross-ice, ensuring close quarters at all times. The tournament final, between the White team and the Gray team, went to overtime and after that didn't settle things, a shootout followed. That was tied after three rounds, so it went to sudden death, where defenseman Robert Bortuzzo scored on Ville Husso, and then Jordan Binnington stopped Alexander Steen to end it.