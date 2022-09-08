Steve Cash of Overland becomes first Paralympian selected for U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Steve Cash of Overland, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and five-time world champion as the goalie for the U.S. sled hockey team, was selected Thursday for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, becoming the first Paralympian to enter the Hall.

“It means a lot to me personally,” Cash said Thursday, “but I think it’s pivotal for the game itself. The Paralympic movement, sometimes we are overshadowed by the Olympics, although we all take a lot of pride in being able to compete after the world’s biggest stage … and to even consider ourselves in the same boat as them, it’s something we all keep in the back of our minds.

“It’s a tremendous honor. I can’t imagine what’s going to happen from here really. I think it’s just the first step in what can happen and I’m excited to see what the Paralympics are going to bring from here on out.”

"Yoooo," tweeted former sled hockey teammate Josh Pauls, of Crestwood. "Steve Cash being even more legendary than he already is!"

Cash, who lost his right leg to bone cancer when he was 3, was goalie for the U.S. team for 16 seasons, with 119 wins and 40 losses, a 1.22 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He joined the team at 16 for the 2006 Paralympics, where the U.S. came in third. He followed that up with three Paralympic gold medals as the starter; at the 2010 games, he set a Paralympic record with five shutouts. In 2014, he had a 4-1 record with a 0.41 GAA and a .955 save percentage. He was chosen to be flag bearer for the United States at the closing ceremonies.

Cash wasn’t the only goalie with a St. Louis connection chosen. Ryan Miller, who was acquired by the Blues at the trade deadline in 2014 in hopes of being the piece to take the Blues to their first Stanley Cup (he wasn’t), will also enter the Hall on Nov. 30 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“One of my fondest memories,” Cash said, “is being able to drop the puck at a Blues game and actually getting a fist bump from Ryan beforehand. I think that mutual respect … it’s something that I’ll hold near and dear to my heart for the rest of my life. I’m excited for him because he’s been able to really put the goaltending position on the map, what he did in the NHL as well as at the grand stage at the Olympics. I have the utmost respect for him and Goalie Nation is here to stay.”

Also chosen for the Hall were twin sisters Jocelyne Lamoureaux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureaux-Morando, who were standouts at the collegiate and international levels, and administrator Jim Johannson.