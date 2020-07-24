Sundqvist leaves Blues practice early after spill

Sundqvist collided with a teammate, possibly Ivan Barbashev, who also fell to the ice, during a drill, and Sundqvist slid into the boards. He stayed on the ice for a brief period, than rolled over onto his hands and knees. Assistant coach Mike Van Ryn came over to help him up and help him to the bench.

Sundqvist sat on the bench and spoke with trainer Ray Barile. Eventually, Sundqvist got up and apparently laid down behind the bench to get treatment. After a couple minutes of that, he returned to the bench and then to the ice, taking a brief spin, before returning to the bench and then walking slowly to the dressing room.

In the Blues' final game before the NHL's coronavirus pause, Sundqvist hurt his shoulder/AC joint that might have cost him some playing time. But he said before camp began that the shoulder was feeling fine.

As for Dunn, if the clock for his return after a positive coronavirus test — which is what is believed to be keeping him out — began on Wednesday, Saturday would be the 11th day. So that would be the first day he could return after the required 10-day isolation period, assuming he had two negative tests.

Otherwise, it was a spirited, energetic, high-energy practice, with lots of speed and whooping it up by the players during drills.