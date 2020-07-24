Sundqvist leaves Blues practice early after spill

Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist took a spill in practice on Friday and tumbled into the boards, eventually leaving the ice early and heading to the dressing room.
Per league policy in the postseason, coach Craig Berube had no comment on Sundqvist of his status. The NHL has put a gag order on all injury discussions, not just cases of COVID-19.
Berube did say that defenseman Vince Dunn, who has not skated with the team since last Tuesday, would travel with the team to Edmonton on Sunday. Dunn was absent again on Friday. If Dunn had to travel separately to Edmonton, he would likely have to go through additional quarantines once he arrived.
Forward Alexander Steen missed his third consecutive day of practice, with an injury that Berube termed day-to-day on Wednesday. With Steen and Sundqvist missing, that will wreak havoc with the team's fourth line, at least in practice. With Ivan Barbashev going to be leaving the team in a few weeks to attend the birth of his child, the Blues have been using Mackenzie MacEachern there in practice, and he's the only one still healthy. If either the injuries to either Steen or Sundqvist dragged on, Troy Brouwer and Jacob de la Rose would be likely the candidates to fill in, depending on what the team needed.
The Blues will practice on Saturday at Centene Community Ice Center, their last practice in St. Louis before they fly to Edmonton. It's also the last practice anyone outside the team will see, since practices inside the bubble will be closed to reporters. Had Sundqvist's injury taken place on Monday, his absence would not have been noticed until the next game.
Sundqvist collided with a teammate, possibly Ivan Barbashev, who also fell to the ice, during a drill, and Sundqvist slid into the boards. He stayed on the ice for a brief period, than rolled over onto his hands and knees. Assistant coach Mike Van Ryn came over to help him up and help him to the bench.
Sundqvist sat on the bench and spoke with trainer Ray Barile. Eventually, Sundqvist got up and apparently laid down behind the bench to get treatment. After a couple minutes of that, he returned to the bench and then to the ice, taking a brief spin, before returning to the bench and then walking slowly to the dressing room.
In the Blues' final game before the NHL's coronavirus pause, Sundqvist hurt his shoulder/AC joint that might have cost him some playing time. But he said before camp began that the shoulder was feeling fine.
As for Dunn, if the clock for his return after a positive coronavirus test — which is what is believed to be keeping him out — began on Wednesday, Saturday would be the 11th day. So that would be the first day he could return after the required 10-day isolation period, assuming he had two negative tests.
Otherwise, it was a spirited, energetic, high-energy practice, with lots of speed and whooping it up by the players during drills.
"I think everybody's getting excited to get going here," Berube said. "We'll have one more day tomorrow. I really liked practice today. I thought it was the most competitive practice we've had. Pace was really good. That's good to see. Hopefully we can keep ramping it up here."
"I think toward the end of camp here, you realize it's close to playing real hockey games again," center Brayden Schenn said. "We're ready to start playing some games and you can feel the energy level coming up here."
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.