Sundqvist looking forward to seeing ex-Blues teammate de la Rose in the Olympics

The Olympic men’s hockey tournament got underway in Beijing this morning (which was tonight in Beijing), and with an absence of NHL players, it’s a lot more wide-open than it would have been otherwise.

Not surprisingly, Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist likes his native Sweden, which includes ex-Blue Jacob de la Rose.

“I’m going to be cheering for de la Rose,” Sundqvist said. “Very excited to see him play and what he can do in the Olympics. I think they’ve got a really good chance to win everything.”

The Russian Olympic Committee team beat Switzerland 1-0 and Denmark, behind goalie Sebastian Dahm, who spent a few days in Blues camp in 2009 (if you go to hockeydb.com, the mugshot they use of him shows him in a Blues uniform), beat the Czech Republic 2-1. Dahm stopped 39 of 40 shots he faced. Ex-Blue Vladimir Sobotka was in the lineup for the Czechs. Denmark’s first goal went in off his stick.

Sweden’s first game is at 10:10 tonight against Latvia. The United States and Canada both start play Thursday morning at 7:10 a.m., with the U.S. playing China and Canada playing Germany.

If you want to know more about ex-Blues taking part in the Olympics, here's a story that runs down who's in Beijing.

Mane man

Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist has been easy to spot on the ice this season. He’s the one with long hair sticking out the back of his helmet.

“I don’t know when it started," he said. "I think I haven’t cut it since I tore my ACL. I might get a haircut here soon. We’ll see if it’s going to be a big change or a small change. I haven’t decided yet.”

Sundqvist tore his ACL on March 19 of last year, so he's coming up on a year without a haircut.

Sundqvist’s girlfriend approves of the long hair, but his mother isn’t sold.

“My mom doesn’t really love it," he said. "She keeps asking me every day if I’m going to get a haircut or not, but she’ll be fine. She doesn’t see me that often, only on FaceTime, so she can survive. … She wants me to have short hair, so we’ll see if I go short or if I’m fixing it up a little bit.”

Power work

The Blues did some power play work today. The first unit has Torey Krug, Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, David Perron and Brayden Schenn. The second unit has Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich.

The offensive lines and defensive pairings were unchanged from yesterday.

Toropchenko signs for next season

Forward Alexei Toropchenko, who has played five games this season when the Blues were at the peak of their injury and COVID troubles, signed a one-year extension. It’s a one-year, two-way deal that will pay him $750,000 when he’s in the NHL, $100,000 in the AHL. He’s coming off his entry-level contract. Toropchenko has seven goals and five assists in 32 games at Springfield.

The Blues have a few minor-leaguers who will be restricted free agents after this season: Hugh McGing, Will Bitten, Tanner Kaspick and Nathan Todd. MacKenzie MacEachern will be an unrestricted free agent.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.