Forward Oskar Sundqvist, who wasn't even certain of having a roster spot when the season began and then turned into a key part of the Blues' offense, signed a four-year contract with the Blues on Sunday.
Sundqvist, a restricted free agent who was scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Wednesday, signed a deal that will have an annual average value of $2.75 million a year. It's a big raise for Sundqvist, who made $700,000 last season.
Sundqvist had career highs in goals (14), assists (17) and points (31). Not only were they season highs, they were more than he had scored in his three previous NHL seasons combined.
Sundqvist's signing leaves the Blues with two unsigned players, defenseman Joel Edmundson, who is scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Aug. 4, and forward Ivan Barbashev, who isn't eligible for arbitration.