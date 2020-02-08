Sundqvist skates, but he's not close to coming back

Injured forward Oskar Sundqvist joined the Blues for their optional morning skate on Saturday, the first time he has skated with them since going out with a lower-body injury.
That's usually a milestone on the road to recovery, but coach Craig Berube said a return by Sundqvist is not imminent.
"Not really," he said. "He’s a ways away yet."
Sundqvist has been one of the driving forces on the team, and the Blues are a different team when he's not in. With Sundqvist in the lineup this season, the Blues are 27-9-8. When he's been out, the Blues are 5-6. Earlier this season, when Sundqvist returned to the lineup after missing six games, the Blues immediately went on an eight-game win streak and Berube said the events were probably related.
SEEING STARS
After three games as a healthy scratch, Jacob de la Rose will be back in the lineup tonight to play Dallas. Troy Brouwer will come out. Also, Mackenzie MacEachern is back in, taking Jordan Kyrou's spot.
"He’s been out for a bit," Berube said, "and I hope he can come in and give us some good energy and use his big body tonight. This is a physical team over there, a good-sized team, so he can be an important player for us tonight."
MacEachern has been a healthy scratch the past two games and has played just once since the All-Star break after missing the first three with a lower-body injury.
"It's kind of desperate hockey down the stretch," MacEachern said. "Everyone's kind of playing playoff hockey, kind of fighting. I just looked at our division today, two points separate the last-place division in our team and a wild-card berth, so it's pretty tight. We've outplayed a lot of our teams, we haven't really beared down and put them away when we had a chance. We have to have that killer instinct going forward.
"Come out strong and dictate the game the way we want to play. We know they're coming off a loss but they're coming off a back to back so we going to try to jump on them in the first period and kind of work from there."
LINES
Coming off a back-to-back, the Stars didn't have a morning skate and the Blues had an optional skate, but here's what it should look like. Ben Bishop played last night, so the Blues should get Anton Khudobin:
Blues
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Thomas
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Blais-Bozak-Steen
MacEachern-de la Rose-Barbashev
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Goalie
Binnington
Stars
Forwards
Jamie Benn -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Denis Gurianov -- Jason Dickinson -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Joe Pavelski -- Alexander Radulov
Andrew Cogliano -- Radek Faksa -- Blake Comeau
Defensemen
Esa Lindell -- John Klingberg
Miro Heiskanen -- Roman Polak
Jamie Oleksiak -- Stephen Johns
Goalie
Anton Khudobin