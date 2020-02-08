Sundqvist skates, but he's not close to coming back

Injured forward Oskar Sundqvist joined the Blues for their optional morning skate on Saturday, the first time he has skated with them since going out with a lower-body injury.

That's usually a milestone on the road to recovery, but coach Craig Berube said a return by Sundqvist is not imminent.

"Not really," he said. "He’s a ways away yet."

Sundqvist has been one of the driving forces on the team, and the Blues are a different team when he's not in. With Sundqvist in the lineup this season, the Blues are 27-9-8. When he's been out, the Blues are 5-6. Earlier this season, when Sundqvist returned to the lineup after missing six games, the Blues immediately went on an eight-game win streak and Berube said the events were probably related.

SEEING STARS

After three games as a healthy scratch, Jacob de la Rose will be back in the lineup tonight to play Dallas. Troy Brouwer will come out. Also, Mackenzie MacEachern is back in, taking Jordan Kyrou's spot.

"He’s been out for a bit," Berube said, "and I hope he can come in and give us some good energy and use his big body tonight. This is a physical team over there, a good-sized team, so he can be an important player for us tonight."