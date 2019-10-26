BOSTON • Oskar Sundqvist is the winner, at least for the time being, in the replace Vladimir Tarasenko Derby.
With Tarasenko out for this weekend, at the least, with an upper-body injury, Blues coach Craig Berube dropped Sundqvist, who had been on the fourth line, into that spot. Sundqvist had been the most frequent player moved into the line with Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz on Thursday night after Tarasenko got hurt, though others stepped in as well. Berube said that while Sundqvist would start there, others would likely play there over the course of the game.
"Not changing my game too much," Sundqvist said. "Just trying to create some space for Schenn and Schwartzie. That's about it. Just keep playing my game.
"I played with them last year a little bit too so I'm kind of familiar with how they want to play and what they want to do. I don't think it's going to be a problem. Just keep trying to make space for those guys and let them do what they do best."
Sundqvist has two goals and an assist this season.
"Just a good two-way player," Berube said. "He hunts pucks down and gets the puck and goes to the net hard and has the ability to score. He showed us last year he has the ability to put the puck in the net. I rotated guys on that line throughout the game but he probably got the most looks there."
"We know what Vladi's all about," Schenn said, "but Sunny, he's going to work extremely hard, win his battles. Another guy who can take faceoffs on our line, another guy that can play on both ends of the ice. Me and Schwartzie are looking forward to playing with him."
Sammy Blais, who missed Thursday's game with a thumb injury, was back on the ice and will move into Sundqvist's spot on the fourth line, though Berube said other players would likely rotate through Tarasenko's spot on the top line along with Sundqvist, and he mentioned Blais as a candidate for that. Berube said Blais would be a game-time decision. Blais said his hand had passed the tests it had to pass to be cleared to play.
"The (hand) strength (was the issue) a little bit," Blais said. "It's gotten better the last couple days. This morning was another test and it went pretty well so I'm going tonight. I'm really excited."
Berube said the team will approach the game as if Tarasenko was out there.
"No different than when he's playing," he said. "Same thing. Somebody else will go in his spot, that's it. There's nothing else we can do."
MEMORIES
The last time the Blues were in the visiting dressing room at TD Garden, it was awash in champagne and beer after the team won the Stanley Cup. It's been cleaned up since, but otherwise is the same, small room it was before. But not for long. The Bruins' dressing room down the hall was renovated over the summer and the visiting dressing room is in line for an overhaul after this season.
"I got goosebumps or good memories," Schenn said. "You're walking down that hallway and the last time you were walking down it you were carrying the Cup out with you. Obviously very fortunate, very lucky. Could have had different memories if it would have went the other way. I think this group as a whole we're excited to be back here and we're looking forward to this game."
"Last time there was a lot of alcohol on the floor," Blais said. "It looks like they cleaned it a little bit."
"It was a lot more dirty when we left here last time," Sundqvist said. "It's nice to be back, it's going to be a fun game and I think we're all really excited to play tonight."
The Bruins' room has been moved a bit down the hall from where it was during previous seasons.
"Nice," forward Sean Kuraly told the Boston Globe about the new digs. "It's the best. Never want to go back in that room. Seriously."
OH YEAH, THE GAME
Berube is confident the team will be able to block out the memories of their last time here and focus on the game.
"I don't think they're looking in the past at all," Berube said. "I think it's another regular-season game against the Boston Bruins."
Said Boston coach Bruce Cassidy: “Not a rematch. The Stanley Cup, unfortunately, is not in the building tonight. It’s two points.”
LINEUPS
Blues
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Sundqvist
Steen-O'Reilly-Perron
Sanford-Bozak-Thomas
MacEachern-Barbashev-Blais
Defensemen
Parayko-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
Bruins
Forwards
Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak
DeBrusk-Coyle-Ritchie
Nordstrom-Kuraly-Wagner
Bjork-Lindholm-Heinen
Defensemen
Chara-McAvoy
Krug-Carlo
Grzelcyk-Clifton
Goalie
Rask
Halak