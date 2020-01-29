Sundqvist to IR, Steen could play Friday

CALGARY, Alberta _ Just when you thought the Blues were getting healthier. . . .”
The team placed Oskar Sundqvist on the injured reserve list following a lower-body injury Monday in Vancouver. They are expected to make a corresponding move to add another player _ and it could very well be Troy Brouwer since he was just assigned to San Antonio on Monday.
Asked for a timetable on Sundvist’s potential return, coach Craig Berube said: “I’d say 10 days or so, something like that.
Meanwhile, the prognosis on Alexander Steen is favorable. Very favorable. He did not play in the third period or extra time in Tuesday’s 5-4 shootout win over Calgary because of a lower-body injury.
“I think he’ll be fine,” Berube said.
So there’s a chance he could play against Edmonton?
“Yes, a very good chance,” Berube said.
The Blues play Friday in Edmonton, the third game of this four-game swing through western Canada.
Mackenzie MacEachern has missed both games after the bye/all-star break with a lower-body injury after someone fell on him in the Colorado game Jan. 18 _ the Blues’ last game before the break. But he’s close to being game-ready and Berube called him “possible” for the Edmonton game.
MacEachern was on the ice Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome for an optional skate before the team left for Edmonton later in the afternoon. Not surprisingly since the Blues played games on Monday and Tuesday it was lightly attended. Goalies Jake Allen and Jordan Binnington, defenseman Robert Bortuzzo and forward Sammy Blais were the only other Blues on the ice.