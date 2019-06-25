Right wing Vladimir Tarasenko had what the team termed a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.
The team said he would be re-evaluated in four weeks, which would put him on track for being ready for the start of training camp in September.
Tarasenko didn't miss any games in the playoffs, but he sat out several practices toward the end of the Boston series.
He joins Robert Thomas in having had postseason medical work done. Thomas had surgery on his left wrist.
So far that's all the team has said -- general manager Doug Armstrong hasn't had the traditional end of season media meeting yet -- but defenseman Vince Dunn figures to need surgery after taking a puck to the mouth during the playoffs.
QUALIFYING OFFERS MADE
The Blues made qualifying offers to nine of their 11 restricted free agents, retaining the rights to those players for another season.
The Blues made offers to forwards Ivan Barbashev, Sammy Blais, Robby Fabbri, Zach Sanford and Oskar Sundqvist, defensemen Joel Edmundson and Mitch Reinke and goalies Jordan Binnington and Ville Husso. Sanford, Sundqvist, Edmundson, Binnington and Husso have the option of accepting the offer or taking the Blues to arbitration. The Blues will likely try to negotiate a longer deal with all of them.
The team did not make qualifying offers to forwards Nikita Soshnikov and Conner Bleackley, and both will become free agents. Soshnikov, sidelined by concussions in most of his time with the Blues, has already signed to play in the KHL next season. Bleackley, a first-round pick of Colorado in 2014 who didn't sign and re-entered the draft, being taken by the Blues in the fifth round in 2016, had five goals and 11 assists in 57 games with San Antonio in the AHL this season.