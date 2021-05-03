Tarasenko is expected back for Blues game on Monday

Backes on Wednesday?

Backes has talked that retirement may be in the very near future for him. He's played in only 14 games this season for the Ducks, just one of the last 11 games, and this is the final year of the five-year contract he signed when he left the Blues.

"The one thing I'll add on Backes," Eakins said, "I know what he has meant to the St. Louis organization in the past, obviously being a captain and I think really setting a standard for leadership, character and work ethic. Even though he has been limited in the number of games he has played for us, he has not relented with his leadership, with his character or with his work ethic. I think he's been a real shining light for our veterans on how to conduct yourself through an adverse time and I think he's been an inspiring figure for our younger players. I just can't say enough about that young man, not only on how he has handled himself throughout his career but just how he has gone about his business with our organization, his interactions with me, our staff and our players over this year."