Tarasenko joins Blues on the ice for practice

The Blues play Winnipeg on Thursday night, a familiar face after the Blues lost to them last week in Manitoba. But the big thing at the morning skate was the presence of injured forward Vladimir Tarasenko.
Tarasenko has been skating on his own for a while, but this was the first time he skated with his teammates. Tarasenko was on the ice early and stayed late, spending about an hour on the ice. He didn't take part in any of the line rushes, but in the latter half of practice, when the team did flow drills, he jumped in, making passes and taking shots.
This doesn't mean Tarasenko's return is imminent -- the original expected return date was the beginning of April, around the final week of the season -- but it's encouraging for everybody for him to be out there.
"We were all surprised," coach Craig Berube. "But I talked to (trainer) Ray Barile yesterday and he said Vladi can skate. I think it's great, to start incorporating him around the guys, with the team. He can do some drills with us and stuff like that and get his timing down, I think it’s good."
Berube said he didn't know if the timetable for Tarasenko had changed.
"I haven’t really checked into that," he said. "It’s great to have him on the ice for sure. Not only for us, but for him too, to be around the guys, start getting back into that routine for him."
"He's still a while away," forward Brayden Schenn said, "but you know what, it's never easy going through what he went through. Obviously he wants to be out there with his teammates, win hockey games, score goals. I think from a mental side, I'm sure it's nice for him to be out there and buzzing around. He's working hard to get back and hopefully we'll have him back soon."
His teammates were glad to see him. Tarasenko didn't go on the team's post-All-Star break trip across Canada and he's been skating early in the morning with other injured players but not with the full group. Tarasenko was on hand on Tuesday night to present Joel Edmundson his Stanley Cup ring as part of the team's leadership group.
"I don't know if it's a boost because we know he's still a while away, but it's nice seeing him around the rink and skating with the guys," Schenn said. "When you're out, you're on a little bit of a different schedule. You don't see him a whole lot, but it's nice to see him here practicing again with us. I'm not sure how long before he'll be back in, but at the same time, we know if we're going to go on another deep run, we're going to need him and him to be on top of his game and hopefully some regular season games to get him back in game shape."
Tarasenko didn't talk to reporters after his session, but as someone who has been through rehab processes and skated on his own a lot, Schenn knows about the benefits of skating with others.
"Just mentally," he said. "Mentally you want to be back around the team, you want to be doing what you love, and that's playing hockey. It's a step in the right direction. I still think it's a long ways away, but it's nice to see him out there."
THE GAME
Oh yeah, the game. It was just five days ago the Blues lost to Winnipeg 5-2, though it was really 3-2 before two late empty-net goals for the Jets. The Blues were down 3-0, got back to 3-2 and threatened to tie the game but couldn't.
"I thought we had a real good first period," Berube said. "I liked our game the whole game to be honest with you but you have to capitalize on your chances. I don’t think we made it tough enough on their goalie. We had good opportunities and he played extremely well in the game, but we’ve got to get second and third opportunities. We can do a better job of just being harder around their net and capitalizing on chances. I think if we do that, it’s a different game."
LINES
As expected coming off a win, Berube is sticking with the same lineup and the same goalie, Jordan Binnington.
FORWARDS:
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Schenn-Thomas
Steen-Bozak-Kyrou
Blais-Barbashev-Brouwer
DEFENSEMEN:
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Jets forwards:
Connor-Scheifele-Laine
Ehlers-Wheeler-Appleton
Harkins-Copp-Roslovic
Bourque-Shore-Shaw
Jets defensemen:
Morrissey-Pionk
Kulikov-Niku
Beaulieu-Sbisa
Jets goalie:
Hellebuyck
POWER PLAY PARAYKO
Defenseman Colton Parayko has, over the past two games, moved onto the second power play unit. He had 35 seconds there against Winnipeg and then 1:19 of it against Carolina.
"He’s not been on the power play much this year, so we made a switch there," Berube said. "Hopefully it elevates his game. I think it has. I think the last couple games he’s been better. Maybe that’s part of it.
"We just made a switch because the other unit wasn’t really scoring enough. They don’t get a lot of time. The other unit’s been out there quite a bit and obviously eats a lot of the time up but we do need them to produce when they get an opportunity."
STEEN 1K
Alexander Steen will be presented his silver stick for playing in 1,000 games before the game tonight. Winnipeg seems to be following Steen wherever he goes. He played in Game 1,000 at Winnipeg, and will also get his stick against them. (He would have gotten it on Tuesday, but there was already a pregame ceremony with Joel Edmundson for his Stanley Cup ring.)
Steen, of course, grew up in Winnipeg while his dad was playing for the original incarnation of the Jets. So the timing on how everything worked out couldn't have been better.
"It was a few weeks after I came back from my injury, my high-ankle sprain," Steen said. "I talked to a couple buddies and Paul Stastny was actually one of them that had counted it out. Once I heard about it I probably knew with about 15, 16 games to go, and then it started to get a little exciting that it might happen there.
"It was the first time in a long time I was a little nervous or anxious. Had a lot of emotions going into that game."