Tarasenko joins Blues on the ice for practice

"He's still a while away," forward Brayden Schenn said, "but you know what, it's never easy going through what he went through. Obviously he wants to be out there with his teammates, win hockey games, score goals. I think from a mental side, I'm sure it's nice for him to be out there and buzzing around. He's working hard to get back and hopefully we'll have him back soon."

His teammates were glad to see him. Tarasenko didn't go on the team's post-All-Star break trip across Canada and he's been skating early in the morning with other injured players but not with the full group. Tarasenko was on hand on Tuesday night to present Joel Edmundson his Stanley Cup ring as part of the team's leadership group.

"I don't know if it's a boost because we know he's still a while away, but it's nice seeing him around the rink and skating with the guys," Schenn said. "When you're out, you're on a little bit of a different schedule. You don't see him a whole lot, but it's nice to see him here practicing again with us. I'm not sure how long before he'll be back in, but at the same time, we know if we're going to go on another deep run, we're going to need him and him to be on top of his game and hopefully some regular season games to get him back in game shape."