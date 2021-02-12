Tarasenko makes a cameo appearance at practice as Blues ready to face Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. • Well after the Blues optional morning skate had ended on Friday morning at Gila River Arena, four players were still out on the ice, being run through sprints by the coaching staff: Sammy Blais, Jake Walman, Austin Poganski and, at the end of a surprise appearance at practice, Vladimir Tarasenko.

It's the first time Tarasenko has been on the ice with his teammates since Game 2 of the Blues-Vancouver series in the bubble at Edmonton last season. Tarasenko came home, had shoulder surgery and a few days shy of the five-month mark since that operation, was back on the ice with the team.

How long it will take him to be ready to play again is another matter. His return is likely still weeks away, but this begins a new phase in the road back.

"It was awesome," said forward Zach Sanford. "I haven't been on the ice with him for a while but he can still rip the puck like he always could. It's good to have him back in Phoenix with us and be part of those practices."

Parayko back on ice