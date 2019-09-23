St. Louis Blues player Vladimir Tarasenko participates in the first practice of the 2019-20 season open to the public at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Photo by Sid Hastings
Any time Vladimir Tarasenko isn’t on the ice for the Blues, it’s cause for notice. And in this case, Tarasenko has missed two straight practices.
He did not participate in the non-game group practice Sunday morning at Enterprise Center — for the group that didn’t participate in the Blues’ preseason game against Columbus that afternoon. And he wasn’t on the ice Monday morning for practice at Enterprise.
But there doesn’t appear to be cause for concern: coach Craig Berube said Tarasenko was sick.
“Hopefully tomorrow we’ll see him on the ice,” Berube said.
Sammy Blais took Tarasenko’s place on a line with Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn in Monday’s first practice session, a group that looked like the Blues’ regular-season roster with the exception of defenseman Jake Walman.
Walman was scheduled to play Sunday against Columbus, but also was sick according to Berube. Berube plans to play Walman on Tuesday against Dallas, so he wanted him practicing with a full group Monday.
(With the roster down to only 36 players, only 13 players skated with the second group Monday.)
“Plus, I like having eight ‘D’ out there in practice,” Berube said.
THOMAS CLOSE
Forward Robert Thomas said the plan is for him to play in a preseason game or two, and it could be as early as Tuesday against the Stars. He’s in the final stages of rehab/recovery from offseason wrist surgery.
Thomas said the surgery took two hours and was to repair tendon damage.
PRACTICE LINES
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Blais
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Fabbri-Bozak-Thomas
Steen-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Dunn-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Gunnarsson-Edmundon
Walman-Bortuzzo
BLUENOTES
Robert Bortuzzo said he took a puck off the ankle late in the Columbus game, but he practiced and looked full-go Monday. ... Berube, explaining his lack of a postgame media session Sunday, said he didn’t think anyone wanted to talk to him after the Blue Jackets game. Members of the media were delayed, talking to players in the locker room. (Yes, things are a little more informal in the preseason.) ... The most interesting part about the roster breakdown Monday was that Mackenzie MacEachern and Klim Kostin were not with the main group, but with a group that is largely slated for San Antonio.
