A power-play goal by Vince Dunn got the Blues even with the Los Angeles Kings at 1-1 after the first period of the final game of their four-game homestand on Thursday at Enterprise Center.
Vladimir Tarasenko left the ice late in the first period and the team says he will be out for the rest of the game with an upper body injury. Tarasenko had two shots on goal in the first period.
On Tarasenko's last shift, with 6:01 to go in the period, he split two Kings defenders entering the LA zone and one of them, Sean Walker, reached around with his stick to try to slow him and there was contact on Tarasenko's arms. However, Tarasenko did not show any immediate signs of injury other than a wince after the contact. He did not play the rest of the period.
Dunn took a no-look backhand pass from Jaden Schwartz after a shot by Colton Parayko had gone wide. It banked off the skate of Drew Doughty -- no doubt to the delight of Keith Tkachuk -- and went to Dunn, who fired it into the net for his second goal of the season.
The Blues had fallen behind 1-0 on a goal by Jeff Carter. The Blues had the puck in their own end and Ryan O'Reilly was trying to get it out, but as he skated out tried to pass to Oskar Sundqvist, only to put it right on the stick of Blake Lizotte. He found Carter all alone in front of the net, and with no defenseman in sight, he had time to deke and fake until goalie Jordan Binnington was out of position.
The Blues outshot the Kings 16-12 and had a 30-15 edge in shot attempts.