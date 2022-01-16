Tarasenko, Parayko, Schenn all should be back on Monday

Three Blues who have been out with COVID, Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko, all should be back in the lineup on Monday for the Blues divisional showdown with Nashville.
Another forward who has been out but not with COVID, forward Logan Brown, skated at an optional practice on Sunday and Berube said it's possible he'll play on Monday.
Forward David Perron, who can come off the COVID list with the necessary negative test, did not skate Sunday, lessening his chances to get back on Monday, but Berube didn't rule it out if he was available.
The other Blue out with COVID, Pavel Buchnevich, can't skate before Tuesday.
Berube defended the play of goalie Jordan Binnington, who allowed six goals on Saturday night against Toronto and has allowed four or more goal in three of his past four starts.
Asked if Binnington could be better, Berube said, "Binnington yeah. And our team. Again it’s team. Binnington, he’s played some good hockey for us. You’ve got the Dallas game, he played well, we win 2-1. The Edmonton game he made some big saves in the third period, we win that game.
You look back at the Pittsburgh game, we didn’t play very well in front of him. He hung us in there. It was kind of a weird ending to that game. We have all the faith in the world in Binner. Yeah, he has bad games like everybody has bad games.”
Asked about playing Ville Husso more, Berube said, "He’s been in the rotation hasn’t, he? I get it. But (Husso) ended up being hurt, so he was out for a while. Since he’s been back, he’s been in the rotation. Before that when he got hurt, (Charlie) Lindgren was in the rotation, so he played."
Binnington has started five of the past seven games for the Blues, going 3-2. Husso has played in two of the past six since coming back from his lower-body injury, allowing one goal in each game and winning both.
Asked about Marco Scandella, who had the turnover that led the game-winning goal on Saturday, and whether the issues were mental or physical, Berube said, "It's mental, and I talked to the team today, but it's not just Scandella. I talked to the team today about composure and we know we didn't have the composure that was needed last night to make plays and make the right plays. Wanting the puck. It's team again, it's all about the team, and as a team we didn't have enough composure in the game last night and as a team we didn't want the puck enough."