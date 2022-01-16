Tarasenko, Parayko, Schenn all should be back on Monday

Three Blues who have been out with COVID, Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko, all should be back in the lineup on Monday for the Blues divisional showdown with Nashville.

Another forward who has been out but not with COVID, forward Logan Brown, skated at an optional practice on Sunday and Berube said it's possible he'll play on Monday.

Forward David Perron, who can come off the COVID list with the necessary negative test, did not skate Sunday, lessening his chances to get back on Monday, but Berube didn't rule it out if he was available.

The other Blue out with COVID, Pavel Buchnevich, can't skate before Tuesday.

Berube defended the play of goalie Jordan Binnington, who allowed six goals on Saturday night against Toronto and has allowed four or more goal in three of his past four starts.

Asked if Binnington could be better, Berube said, "Binnington yeah. And our team. Again it’s team. Binnington, he’s played some good hockey for us. You’ve got the Dallas game, he played well, we win 2-1. The Edmonton game he made some big saves in the third period, we win that game.