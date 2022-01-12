Tarasenko, Perunovich aren't back from COVID protocol for Blues

Two days and multiple COVID cases later, the Blues were back on the ice Wednesday at Enterprise Center, with another new look forced on them by forces of nature.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Scott Perunovich, who have passed the five-day mark for the league’s COVID protocol and can come back if they have negative tests, were not on the ice. Jake Walman, in the same group as those two, was on the ice but it isn’t definite that he’s ready to play.

Add in Brayden Schenn, David Perron and Colton Parayko and the Blues are down some pretty significant players, about $24.5 million worth of talent.

“It’s tough,” coach Craig Berube said. “Some real good players are obviously out. The next guy has to step in and do the job, and we’ve just got to rely on our depth that we have in the organization and that’s what we have to do.”