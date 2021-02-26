Tarasenko steps up his presence in practice as his return to Blues nears

It had been unclear when Tarasenko might return to game action, and his work on Friday suggests it could be very soon.

“He needs to be ready himself first and foremost,” Berube said. “He’s got to be comfortable with everything. He’s got to get more involved out there and some drills with real body contact and competitiveness. Let’s get there first and then we’ll see.”

Tarasenko last appeared in a game with the Blues on Aug. 14, in the second game of the playoff series with Vancouver in the Edmonton bubble. He played four games in all in the bubble, which were his first since he injured his shoulder in a game with the Kings on Oct. 24, 2019. The operation that followed that injury didn’t fix the problem, and on Aug. 18, four days after his last game, he left the bubble to return to St. Louis and have his shoulder examined and, eventually, surgery. The initial prognosis from the Blues was that he would be re-examined in five months.