Tarasenko steps up his presence in practice as his return to Blues nears

Vladimir Tarasenko is that much closer to returning to action.
The high-scoring Blues forward, coming off two shoulder surgeries, took part in line rushes and one contact drill in the team’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center on Friday prior to the team’s departure for San Jose, the first (and last) stop on a six-game California swing.
“He is getting close and I wanted him to go with a line and see how he looks,” coach Craig Berube said.
Asked if there was a good chance Tarasenko would play on the upcoming trip, Berube said, “Yeah, there’s a good chance, I would say.
“He’s itching and ready to go. It’s been a while for him and a long road. He’s done a real good job of conditioning and doing what he had to do to be in shape and rehab everything. The credit goes to him and the training staff.”
Tarasenko skated on a line with David Perron and Brayden Schenn, which also marks the first time this season that Perron has been separated from longtime linemate Ryan O’Reilly. O’Reilly centered Zach Sanford and Jordan Kyrou. Tarasenko took part in contact drills in practice, the first time he has done that since returning from surgery.
Tarasenko had become a regular participant in practices, but had only been skating and shooting. After the morning skate on Wednesday, he did get some contact from the coaching staff.
It had been unclear when Tarasenko might return to game action, and his work on Friday suggests it could be very soon.
“He needs to be ready himself first and foremost,” Berube said. “He’s got to be comfortable with everything. He’s got to get more involved out there and some drills with real body contact and competitiveness. Let’s get there first and then we’ll see.”
Tarasenko last appeared in a game with the Blues on Aug. 14, in the second game of the playoff series with Vancouver in the Edmonton bubble. He played four games in all in the bubble, which were his first since he injured his shoulder in a game with the Kings on Oct. 24, 2019. The operation that followed that injury didn’t fix the problem, and on Aug. 18, four days after his last game, he left the bubble to return to St. Louis and have his shoulder examined and, eventually, surgery. The initial prognosis from the Blues was that he would be re-examined in five months.
"Vladi's been a great player and been a great goalscorer in this league for a long time," Berube said. "He needs to just go out and work hard and compete and give us that and his skill and things will take over. I think he still has a great shot and he's going to use his shot, but he just needs to focus on how hard he's working and how hard he's competing out there. I can't give you expectations. I hope he comes back and he gets hot right away and scores goals for us."
The now apparently imminent return of Tarasenko could be the jolt of energy the Blues, losers of three straight and four of five with a stagnating offense, need, even if Tarasenko doesn’t figure to be at the top of his game for a while. The practice Friday was energetic.
"Any time you can get a world-class player back in your lineup, we get excited," defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. "He's been a big part of our team, has been for a long time here. World class skill and talent and ability to put the puck in the net. We're an excited group to have him back."
It’s also the best news the Blues have gotten on the injury front in a while as players have consistently gone out and in many cases not come back.
Bortuzzo gave a positive review to how Tarasenko looked.
"Looks good," he said. "I skated with him a little bit when I was coming back and he just seems very confident in his shot and his power looks great. He looks really good, he's skating real good and he just seems to have this real high enthusiasm. You can tell there's an excitement to get back around him. What a feeling that must be for him. Looking forward to having him back. He looks great."
Defenseman Marco Scandella, who left the game Wednesday early after taking a puck in the face, was back at practice on Friday and was paired with, also for the first time, Justin Faulk. Torey Krug skated with Niko Mikkola and Vince Dunn was with Bortuzzo.
Other injured Blues Jaden Schwartz, Colton Parayko and Tyler Bozak were not on the ice, and neither was Utica callup Nathan Walker, though the team announced Thursday that he had cleared quarantine and had been called up to the full squad, Berube said that he was still in quarantine, as was another call up, Dakota Joshua, who came up a day after Walker.
Lines
Forwards
Perron-Schenn-Tarasenko
Sanford-O’Reilly-Kyrou
Blais-Sundqvist-Hoffman
Clifford-de la Rose-MacEachern
Defensemen
Scandella-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Krug-Mikkola