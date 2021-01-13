Tarasenko to LTIR; Kyrou, MacEachern join active roster

DENVER — As expected, the Blues placed Vladimir Tarasenko on the long-term injured reserve list (LTIR), freeing up the needed salary cap space to elevate Jordan Kyrou from a one-day stint on the taxi squad to the team’s active roster.

As coach Craig Berube indicated Tuesday, Kyrou will be in the lineup for tonight’s season-opener against the Colorado Avalanche.

The surprise Wednesday is that Kyrou has some company in going from taxi squad to active roster. With the Tarasenko move, fellow forward Mackenzie MacEachern also has been elevated to the active roster.

MacEachern scored seven goals in 51 games last year, largely in a fourth-line role. But even with the retirement of Alexander Steen and with Tarasenko in the recovery/rehab role from offseason shoulder surgery, MacEachern faced a stiff challenge to stay on the active roster.

The Blues in essence are borrowing from the cap savings gained by placing Tarasenko on LTIR. They must make up that money somehow once Tarasenko returns to the lineup. But for now, they can worry about that later.

The moves give the Blues a full opening-day roster of 23 players comprised of 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies:

Forwards