Tea leaf time with Blues: Neal, Neighbours get a look with the regulars in final preseason game

The Blues’ roster decisions for their final preseason game tonight might not give answers to what their decisions will be, but it does point to what they see as the questions they’re seeking answers to.
The roster is as extremely close to what a normal game roster for them might. Ten of the 12 forwards have been expected all along to make the team, and all six of the defensemen who will suit up should make the team. The only exceptions among the forwards are that James Neal and Jake Neighbours are in the lineup one last time.
Those are the biggest decisions facing the team at forward, and the ones from which the others will flow. Neal, 34, is in camp on a tryout basis and gives them an established goal-scoring left wing, though his past two seasons have left that a bit in doubt. Neighbours is just 19 and if the Blues don’t keep him, he will spend the season playing juniors. Or the Blues could keep him, play him up to nine games, and then return him to juniors. (Also adding to the suspicions that Neal will make the team is that he was made available to reporters on the post-morning skate Zoom calls.)
Not playing tonight are the other forwards in the mix for roster spots: Kyle Clifford, Logan Brown, Mackenzie MacEachern, Klim Kostin and Dakota Joshua. If Neal and Neighbours are kept, two of those players will be kept and the other three will go to Springfield of the AHL. Kostin and Joshua don’t have to clear waivers, the other three do. Add in the standard assumption that the Blues would be wanting Brown, Kostin and Joshua to get in games rather than be healthy scratches, and that gives some shape to the roster situation.
Neal and Neighbours are both being used in different spots tonight. Neal has bounced around from line to line and Neighbours will play on the fourth line tonight after playing higher earlier in camp.
“Just trying to see (Neal) in different roles, if that makes sense,” coach Craig Berube said. “Not roles but different line combinations. We might see something different with somebody else, so tonight I’ve got him with Thomas and Tarasenko to see what he looks like there.
“I want to see Jake Neighbours playing in a different role and a different line combination.”
On defense, tellingly, Scott Perunovich is not in the lineup, along with Niko Mikkola. The prevailing theory in camp is that, as well as Perunovich has played, he would gain more from a stint in the AHL where he could play 24 minutes a night rather a time in NHL playing 14 minutes on the third pairing. Perunovich has played in five preseason games.
Colten Ellis will be the backup goalie and Ville Husso is a scratch, but Jordan Binnington is expected to go the full 60 anyway.
The lines were what we saw yesterday:
Forwards
Saad-O’Reilly-Perron
Kyrou-Schenn-Buchnevich
Neal-Thomas-Tarasenko
Barbashev-Bozak-Neighbours
Defense
Scandella-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Walman-Bortuzzo
Goalies
Binnington
Ellis
Normally in practice, the scratches just stay on the ice after the players who are in the lineup leave, but today at Centene, the scratches left after about 15 minutes and went to the adjoining rink, leaving the game group behind.
One reason Berube went with his A team tonight is the calendar. This is the Blues last preseason game, but they don’t start the regular season until next Saturday, eight days away. That’s a lot of time to have off and he didn’t want to add to it.
“We wanted to have a lot of our guys in the lineup tonight,” he said. “We don’t play for a while and we’re going to get more practice time in, which isn’t a bad thing. I think it’s a good thing to keep working on things. We keep trying to improve, we keep trying to get better. That’s the goal.”
For Columbus, their lineup includes Josh Dunne of O'Fallon, Mo., who had been sent down to the AHL but who was recalled for this game. There are a lot of young players in the Blue Jackets lineup.
The Blue Jackets' projected lineup:
Forwards
Gregory Hofmann-Kevin Stenlund-Emil Bemstrom
Liam Foudy-Justin Danforth-Tyler Angle
Tyler Sikura-Brendan Gaunce-Carson Meyer
Tristan Mullin-Josh Dunne-Justin Scott
Defensemen
Dean Kukan-Scott Harrington
Gabriel Carlsson-Andrew Peeke
Mikko Lehtonen-Gavin Bayreuther
Goalies
Joonas Korpisalo will start; Daniil Tarasov is the backup.