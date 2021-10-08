Tea leaf time with Blues: Neal, Neighbours get a look with the regulars in final preseason game

The Blues’ roster decisions for their final preseason game tonight might not give answers to what their decisions will be, but it does point to what they see as the questions they’re seeking answers to.

The roster is as extremely close to what a normal game roster for them might. Ten of the 12 forwards have been expected all along to make the team, and all six of the defensemen who will suit up should make the team. The only exceptions among the forwards are that James Neal and Jake Neighbours are in the lineup one last time.

Those are the biggest decisions facing the team at forward, and the ones from which the others will flow. Neal, 34, is in camp on a tryout basis and gives them an established goal-scoring left wing, though his past two seasons have left that a bit in doubt. Neighbours is just 19 and if the Blues don’t keep him, he will spend the season playing juniors. Or the Blues could keep him, play him up to nine games, and then return him to juniors. (Also adding to the suspicions that Neal will make the team is that he was made available to reporters on the post-morning skate Zoom calls.)