After 48 years of covering high school sports, Mizzou, the Rams and the Blues, sports writer of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Jim Thomas is retiring.
The St. Louis Blues put together this amazing video collection of some of JT's most memorable interviews.
Jim's announcement of the retirement brought reactions from all around the sports world - from athletes, fans and colleagues past and present.
Outstanding run, Jim! Thank U!— Torry Holt (@AllHands81) April 12, 2023
Hell of a job and hell of a run, Jim. Well done. Much respect and enjoy retirement.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2023
Jim, I echo Adam and all your friends and peers. Much admiration and best to you!— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 11, 2023
Wishing JT all the best in retirement. We were incredibly lucky to be able to read Jim in print and on social. Total pro and always credible no matter the assignment or circumstance. https://t.co/ciOZB8YEDv— Steve Savard (@SteveSavardTV) April 12, 2023
Congratulations! Wishing you all the best in retirement!— Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) April 12, 2023
What a legendary run. Be well sir and thanks for the convos through the years.— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 11, 2023
JT is the ultimate grinder. Mizzou beat, Rams, Blues. One of the most prolific writers in Post-Dispatch history & St. Louis sports history. Beyond proud to share the masthead with him for the last 10 years. https://t.co/sYaeMLk7Gu— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) April 12, 2023
Love you, JT. Be sure to check the replies. Your greatness is known from coast to coast. Those punks who tried to jump us in Winnipeg that one time didn’t know who they were messing with! #HamburgerHelper https://t.co/OcInTAjXny— Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) April 11, 2023
Mizzou to Rams to Blues to retirement. First championship on turf. First on ice.— Derrick Goold (@dgoold) April 12, 2023
What a career by @jthom1.
He and Rick Hummel defined the sports page in St. Louis for generations and set a standard for what it means to be a beat writer -- in any section -- at the Post-Dispatch. https://t.co/L7GIK5lHti
Jim has been such a big part of the STL sports scene. He covered Norm and Mizzou. He was the STL Rams beat writer when they won the Super Bowl. He was the Blues beat writer when they won the Stanley Cup. He's recorded history, broke news and told important stories. Thanks @jthom1 https://t.co/W39dvYtFov— Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) April 11, 2023
What a great run and yes, it sure has gone by quick. Will always cherish the many days at Rams practices and in Macomb, where we were never able to convince you to participate in karaoke!— Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) April 12, 2023
One of the best. One of the original Expansion gang way back in the day when we called Rodger Goodall, who was the expansion point man for the league, “the boy who would be commissioner.” How right were we? Enjoy retirement, Jim. https://t.co/qMQdpppuck— Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) April 11, 2023
Kudos to an all-time great. @jthom1 was incredibly kind and supportive to college kids like younger me who covered the Mizzou beat when he was on it. I will lift a vodka tonic in your honor, Jim. https://t.co/Kku1Y5RiqF— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) April 12, 2023
One of the greatest from Oakville. Best of luck Jim, congratulations!!— Hanna Yates (@HannaRaeYates) April 12, 2023
One of the best people and reporters we have ever had in our town. The ultimate professional. https://t.co/GZIvau9mr7— Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) April 11, 2023
Congrats Jim. I will never forget how you and Paula welcomed us to St Louis. Appreciate your friendship!!— Tony Wyllie (@tonyylee) April 17, 2023
Pretty Tony 👊🏾👊🏾
Forever grateful to you for a million things, JT. No one set a better example in so many ways: from work ethic to imagination to the best way to ask questions to how to treat colleagues and so much more. Anyone who was ever around you or read you is better off for it. ❤️— Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) April 11, 2023
Congratulations on an amazing career - 48 years no way! I remember when @miklasz introduced you to me as the @NFL beat writer in the early 90s!— Allison G. Hawk (@AllisonGailHawk) April 11, 2023
J.T.,— Sheldon Mickles (@MicklesAdvocate) April 11, 2023
It was a pleasure to count you and my cousin @miklasz as friends during (and after) our days of covering the wild, wild NFC West.
Despite what Norm Stewart said, you were a pro’s pro and our twice-yearly get-togethers were always fun times.
Enjoy your retirement.
Good job. Good luck. (And never forget the St.Louis— Stan Fischler (@StanFischler) April 12, 2023
Browns!)
Thanks for all your great work, but most especially this moment! pic.twitter.com/LwByt7aqIQ— Kerry (@kerry61219) April 11, 2023
After 48 years at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jim Thomas is calling it a career.— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 12, 2023
It's been great having you around for the last six years, @jthom1. Enjoy your retirement - you've earned it! #stlblues pic.twitter.com/psji0ia3gM