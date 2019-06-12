BOSTON — Good morning from Boston. The Bruins are on the ice at 9:30 a.m. Central time. The Blues are taking the ice, for what figures to be a heavily attended optional skate, at 10:30 Central.
Since it's an optional skate, it's not clear if we'll know for sure who's in or who's out of the lineup for tonight. The big question for tonight -- other than, you know, the question of whether or not the Blues win the Stanley Cup -- is likely the status of forward Robert Thomas.
After missing Games 2, 3, 4 and 5 with a wrist injury, he came back for Game 6 and had a less than compelling performance. Was that the game he needed to get back up to speed after the injury or his wrist still bothering him? If he doesn't play, it would appear Sammy Blais will be in.
GRZELCYK'S BACK
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, who has been out with a concussion since a hit by Oskar Sundqvist in Game 2, has been cleared to play and would likely be in the lineup tonight. Cassidy said Connor Clifton would probably come out.
There was some question as to whether Grzelcyk would go in if cleared because of how well the Bruins defense had played and Grzelcyk having been out two weeks. Cassidy said he thought the adrenaline of Game 7 would get Grzelcyk going.
WHISTLES
Gord Dwyer and Chris Rooney, who officiated Games 2, 4 and 6, will be the referees for Game 7.
A SIMPLE REQUEST
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on what winning tonight would do to his coaching legacy: "I just want my name on the damn Cup."
NUMBERS
You want numbers? We've got numbers, thanks to the NHL.
-- This will be the 28th Game 7 for the Bruins - extending their NHL record - and first as hosts in the Stanley Cup Final. Boston has a record of 15-12 in its 27 previous Game 7s - the most such wins in NHL history - including a 14-8 mark at home.
-- The Blues will play their 18th Game 7 (9-8) to surpass Pittsburgh and Washington for the most among non-Original Six teams. The Blues also will play their 11th road Game 7 (4-6); only the Maple Leafs (16; 5-11) and Canadiens (12; 6-6) have played more as visitors.
-- If the Blues win, they will match the NHL record for road wins in a single postseason.
-- If the Bruins win, they will move into sole possession of fourth place in NHL history with their seventh Stanley Cup and become the ninth team to overcome a 3-2 series deficit in the Final – a feat last achieved by them in 2011.
-- The Blues will match an NHL record by playing their 26th game this postseason. Of the four previous teams to play 26 games in a playoff year, only the 2014 Kings won the Stanley Cup.
-- The road team has won four of the 16 prior Game 7s in the Stanley Cup Final, including each of the past two (2011 Bruins at Vancouver, 2009 Penguins at Detroit, 1971 Canadiens at Chicago, 1945 Maple Leafs at Detroit).
-- Ryan O’Reilly leads all players with 4 goals, 3 assists for seven points in the Final, with each of those points coming during his active five-game point streak. He also paces the Blues with 7-14—21 during the 2019 playoffs, matching the franchise record for points in a single postseason with his goal in Game 6 while equaling Frank St. Marseille (4-3—7 in 12 games) for the most career goals and points in the Final for the Blues.
* O’Reilly has scored a goal in each of the last three games (4-1—5). Only 13 players in NHL history have posted a goal streak of four or more games in the Stanley Cup Final, including six in the expansion era (since 1967-68). A goal in Game 7 would make O’Reilly the first player with a four-game goal streak in the Final since Wayne Gretzky 34 years ago.
-- By scoring the Blues' first goal in Game 7, O’Reilly would become the third player in NHL history - and first in 53 years - to score his team’s opening goal in four consecutive games during a Stanley Cup Final. Toronto’s Sid Smith did so in 1951 (Games 1-4) followed by Detroit’s Norm Ullman in 1966 (Games 3-6).
-- Jaden Schwartz (12-6—18 in 25 GP) remains one goal shy of tying Brett Hull (1990: 13 G in 12 GP) for the most goals in one playoff year by a Blues player. Vladimir Tarasenko (11-5—16 in 25 GP) enters Game 7 two goals back of matching Hull.
-- Alex Pietrangelo already holds the single-postseason franchise record for assists (15) and points (17) by a defenseman and can eclipse another Blues benchmark in Game 7. He needs one assist to leapfrog Bernie Federko (1982: 15 in 10 GP) for the most in one playoff year.
We'll have updates throughout the day from TD Garden.