The search goes on for getting key parts of Blues offense moving

Tarasenko has just three goals in 19 games this season after coming back from shoulder surgery.

"I talked to him today about skating and attacking more and just working more," Berube said. "Sometimes I think he probably feels like he’s waiting for something to happen and I think you got to work for it. You got to get in there, he’s got to get inside the dots more and attack more and be around the net more and all those little things. I think that’ll help him and he’s just got to get his nose dirty a little bit. Does that make sense?

"He’s been out almost two years. It does take time to come back and feel real good about everything and mentally being on your toes and skating and attacking and I’m going to just keep talking and having conversations, keep pushing. That’s all he can do. And he’s got to keep pushing himself."

Injury updates

Mackenzie MacEachern was back on the ice with the team for the first time since he was hurt on March 13. Berube said they'll see how he responds to today's work.

Robert Thomas hasn't resumed skating with the team. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow and go from there," Berube said.

Vince Dunn wasn't on the ice after blocking a shot with his leg on Saturday. Berube said he's day to day.