The search goes on for getting key parts of Blues offense moving

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — With two lines doing OK and one line having disappeared into a black hole, Blues coach Craig Berube did some slight juggling as he tried to find the right competition for his offense as the team hits a crucial juncture of its season.
Berube broke up the line of Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko, putting Schenn in between Mike Hoffman and Jordan Kyrou and putting Tyler Bozak with Schwartz and Tarasenko.
"Schenn, Schwartz and Tarasenko, they’ve been a good line for us for the last couple of years," Berube said. "But right now, they’re not getting any production, so I switched centermen out. Sometimes you make a little change like that, it can add a spark to both lines, hopefully.
"I thought that (Bozak), Hoffman and Sanford, it was Kyrou there sometimes, they did a good job, and I thought they’ve been good on the power play, which is good right now, but our five on five, I just need to see more from other lines. And that’s why I made that change. I think O’Reilly’s line has been good and producing."
In the 14 games, one quarter of the season, since Schwartz returned to the lineup on March 19, he has scored two goals, Schenn has scored none and Tarasenko has two goals. The line hasn't been together all that time, but wherever they've been, the goals haven't been there.
Tarasenko has just three goals in 19 games this season after coming back from shoulder surgery.
"I talked to him today about skating and attacking more and just working more," Berube said. "Sometimes I think he probably feels like he’s waiting for something to happen and I think you got to work for it. You got to get in there, he’s got to get inside the dots more and attack more and be around the net more and all those little things. I think that’ll help him and he’s just got to get his nose dirty a little bit. Does that make sense?
"He’s been out almost two years. It does take time to come back and feel real good about everything and mentally being on your toes and skating and attacking and I’m going to just keep talking and having conversations, keep pushing. That’s all he can do. And he’s got to keep pushing himself."
Injury updates
Mackenzie MacEachern was back on the ice with the team for the first time since he was hurt on March 13. Berube said they'll see how he responds to today's work.
Robert Thomas hasn't resumed skating with the team. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow and go from there," Berube said.
Vince Dunn wasn't on the ice after blocking a shot with his leg on Saturday. Berube said he's day to day.
Lines, pairings
Forwards
Blais-O'Reilly-Perron
Hoffman-Schenn-Kyrou
Schwartz-Bozak-Tarasenko
Clifford-Barbashev-Sanford
Defensemen
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Parayko
Mikkola-Bortuzzo
Scoreboard watching
The Blues are off until Thursday (and they won't practice on Tuesday), but every game involving Arizona matters. The Coyotes face Minnesota at 8 p.m. Central. At hockeyviz.com, the Blues are at 48 percent to make the playoffs. If Arizona loses in regulation, the Blues chances will move up to 55 percent. If Arizona wins in regulation, the Blues chances will fall to 42 percent.
Vegas plays San Jose in a game with a very slight impact on the West race.