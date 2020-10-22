These military veterans love the look of their new uniform, with a Bluenote

“I think this really put a nice bow on what we’ve been trying to do,” Laupp said. “It’s bigger than hockey and they knew we had the support of the Blues and this was the first time they got to see it and the first time they got to see these jerseys and these uniforms and how the Blues gave us the Bluenote and how we were able to be in a partnership with them. It was a graduation of sorts.”

“That’s why we’re pushing to hard even with COVID to get out and play because we know there’s health concerns out there, for our people, it’s health concerns on the mental and to go out and feel normal again, even if there wasn’t COVID, this is helping them to get out and feel normal again. It’s tough. The stories we’re hearing about how people were in a dark place and how this is bringing them out of it and how they’ll say, since I got out of the military, I haven’t really had friends, but now I have friends again. It’s really about the community.

“Programs like this may seem unorthodox at first. Sometimes it’s just getting people out and getting them active that really helps out the best. If anyone out there has a family member or a friend or somebody that could use a program like this, we want them to be a part of our community.”

