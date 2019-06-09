After missing four games of the Stanley Cup Final, forward Robert Thomas will be back in the lineup for Game 6 on Sunday night, just in time for a chance for the Blues to win the first championship in franchise history.
"I'm good to go," Thomas said. "I'm ready. It feels great to be back out there with the guys and I'm good to go for tonight.
"It's the hardest thing to watch your teammates go out there and they put us in a great position. I'm happy to be able to get out there and hopefully help them out."
"He said he could play," coach Craig Berube said. "He was ready to play, so he feels good enough to play and we need a player."
The Blues have an opening in their lineup because Ivan Barbashev has to sit out the game with a suspension for his hit on Marcus Johansson in Game 5. Thomas will return to his spot alongside Tyler Bozak and Pat Maroon, while Sammy Blais, who had been in that spot, moves down to the fourth line in Barbashev's spot.
Thomas had been nursing a wrist injury for several weeks, then got leveled by Torey Krug in Game 1. Thomas didn't return to that game and hadn't played since.
"I was always pretty optimistic that I had a chance to get back and that's what I've been working hard to do," Thomas said. "It feels really good."
His linemates have been eager to get him back.
"It's been a constant," he said. "I've always been talking with them. They're pretty excited and so am I. I just want to get back out there and contribute."
Berube reiterated Sunday that Thomas' injury had nothing to do with Krug's hit, and Thomas gave the Boston defenseman a pass on it.
"I mean, there's no penalty, there's no call," he said. "I'm fine with the hit."
After watching four games from the press box, Thomas has a different view of the series.
"You just have a different feel from being on the ice," he said, "being around the city, being around the fans."
BLAIS ON THE MOVE
Sammy Blais has played on the fourth line before and his physical nature makes him an easy fit for Ivan Barbashev's spot on the fourth line.
"I played with them before," Blais said. "I know what to do with them, so it'll be easy.
"We're just coming into the game tonight like another game. We have it in our mind but stay focused and that's the only thing we can control right now. ... They're gonna come hard, so we gotta match their intensity, so that's what we're gonna try to do."
JUST ANOTHER DAY
You couldn't blame the players for being nervous. No player on the team has played in a Stanley Cup clinching game. Oskar Sundqvist was on the Penguins when they won twice, but didn't get into any games in the final.
"I (slept) for a bit, and then i woke up," center Ryan O'Reilly said. "It took me a while to get back down. Obviously there’s a lot of excitement. We know what’s at stake. But again, I’m just trying tonight to take it one shift at a time."
The Blues are trying to take the day the same as any other game, though there was one difference. The team stayed at a hotel last night rather than at their own homes. They did that only one other time this postseason, when they had a Sunday afternoon game against Dallas.
"I think it just gets the guys together," O"Reilly said. "I think everyone’s got a ton of family in town and friends. So it’s just kind of nice to get away from that and stay focused and be around the guys."
BRUINS NEWS
Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, out since being hit by Sundqvist in Game 2, still has not been cleared from the concussion protocol to play.
Coach Bruce Cassidy said he would go with six defensemen, with Steven Kampfer coming out. Karson Kuhlman will go in at forward and David Backes, who was a healthy scratch in Game 5, will be out of the lineup again.
JUST ANOTHER DAY, PART II
While the Blues are trying to normalize the day, while knowing they will be facing a charged up Boston team, the Bruins are approaching it as a game where they have to do everything right.
"I think just realizing you’ve got to win a game to stay alive," Krug said. "Ideally you’d love it to be the best game you’ve ever played but realize that you just need to play a good, solid hockey game an ultimately give yourself and your team a chance to win. Just try to go into it with the same routine, the same mentality and obviously raise the level of urgency and realize that every mistake at this level is magnified and just try to go play.”
"I think defensively, just getting the puck out," center Patrice Bergeron said. "A lot of times, we’re trying to make the extra pass. I think straight line offensively in getting in the zone is usually what makes for good results but also that’s where I think simplifying is, that’s when we’re at our best."
WHISTLES
Gord Dwyer and Chris Rooney, who worked Games 2 and 4, will be the referees tonight. Kelly Sutherland is the backup.
LINES
The Blues had an optional morning skate on Sunday, but almost everyone was out there. Only Jay Bouwmeester, Colton Parayko and Carl Gunnarsson weren't on the ice. Alex Pietrangelo made a brief appearance. Those four figure to get the most minutes tonight. Robert Bortuzzo played just 7:23 in Game 5.
Blues forwards:
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Maroon-Bozak-Thomas
Blais-Sundqvist-Steen
Blues defensemen:
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Bortuzzo-Dunn
Blues goalie:
Binnington
Bruins forwards:
Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak
DeBrusk-Krejci-Kuhlman
Johansson-Coyle-Heinen
Nordstrom-Kuraly-Acciari
Bruins defensemen:
Chara-McAvoy
Krug-Carlo
Moore-Clifton
Bruins goalie:
Rask
The first Stanley Cup Final home game in 49 years was a big moment last week, and the Blues got too emotionally wrapped up in it. Now comes an even bigger one — the chance to claim the first NHL championship in franchise history with a win Sunday night at Enterprise Center.