Robert Thomas hasn’t played since the season opener two weeks ago against Washington because of what the team _ and Thomas _ have described as an upper-body injury.
But the 20-year-old forward could be back in the lineup Thursday against Vancouver at Enterprise Center.
“He’s feeling pretty good,” coach Craig Berube said. “He was fine again today, so we’ll see tomorrow. But there’s a good chance he could play.”
During Wednesday practice at Enterprise, Thomas got some time in on the fourth line. There has been some speculation that Thomas aggravated his wrist _ the one that needed surgery right after the team’s Stanley Cup Final triumph over Boston.
But Thomas made it sound like this was a new injury when he spoke to reporters Wednesday.
“It had nothing to do with anything previous,” Thomas said. “It’s something that happened in Game 1.”
As for his possible return, Thomas said: “I think I’ll be back really, really soon.”
WEDNESDAY’S LINES/PAIRINGS
This is how the Blues lined up in practice Wednesday morning at Enterprise Center:
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Blais-O’Reilly-Perron
Fabbri-Bozak-Steen
Barbashev-Sundqvist-MacEachern/Thomas
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
BERUBE & TRUMP
Several Blues players have mentioned they were surprised to get called up to the podium during the Rose Garden ceremony Tuesday with President Donald J. Trump. So was Berube.
“That was a surprise,” Berube said. “Caught me off guard a little bit. I probably would’ve rather known. But it was fine.
“It was great of (Trump) to bring some guys up there just to say a few things. So I thought it was a really good day for everybody.”
BACK TO WORK
The White House visit was the last Cup-related ceremony/festivity for the team. Now it’s just hockey.
“We knew going into this road trip there was a lot of stuff that was going on,” Berube said. “We were well aware of it and our guys, I thought, did a pretty good job on the trip, handling everything, playing.
“We got some points, which is good. We would’ve liked to get that Islander win but overall I thought getting five out of eight points (on the trip) was pretty good.”
The team held a brief but brisk practice Wednesday _ only its second full-scale practice (excluding morning skates) _ since leaving for the road trip Oct. 6.
“We kept it short today,” Berube said. “I think energy’s a big thing tomorrow. Long travel, and getting back for that first (home) game, we gotta make sure we got energy for it. That’ll be a key component tomorrow.”
The Vancouver contest is the first of a four-game homestand for the Blues.
BERUBE HONORED
Berbue had been named the Sports Personality of the Year by the Missouri Athletic Club. He will receive the honor at the MAC annual awards banquet Dec. 5.
(Some information for this story provided by Tom Timmermann of the Post-Dispatch.)