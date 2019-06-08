Robert Thomas, last seen being sent flying by Boston's Torey Krug in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, was back on the ice at practice on Saturday at Enterprise Center, and he could be back for Game 6 on Sunday.
"He was out there today and we’ll see tomorrow, for sure," coach Craig Berube said. "It’s a game-time decision. Obviously, he’s been a very good player for us for a long time, and we’ll see."
Thomas skated in his usual spot on a line with Tyler Bozak and Pat Maroon. Thomas has been skating with a sore wrist for a while, and stopped taking part in practices before Game 4 of the San Jose series. Thomas hasn't played since Krug's hit in Game 1, though Berube said his absence wasn't related to the hit.
Getting Thomas back might not have the same impact for the Blues as the Bruins got from Zdeno Chara playing Game 5 with a possible broken jaw, but it would still be a welcome addition.
"It was good," Maroon said. "He’s been working hard to get back in the lineup. We’ll see tomorrow if he plays. Obviously it’s always good to see the kid out there skating around and he’s been just itching to get back out there with the guys, so it’s good to see him out there.
"Oh, it’d be awesome. He has a lot of skill, he has speed, he brings a different element to the game and I think with him on our line, it makes our line a lot better. He drives the engine with his fresh legs and his young talent. It helps us go."
Sammy Blais had been in that spot, but it looked on Saturday as if he would move into the spot opened up by Ivan Barbashev's suspension on the fourth line. Jordan Nolan, who has been skating separately with the Black Aces, the San Antonio callups, skated with the full team on Saturday and took the spot of Alexander Steen, who Berube said sat out practice for maintenance reasons. Also not skating was Vladimir Tarasenko, who became a father again on Friday with the birth of a son. Robby Fabbri skated in Tarasenko's spot in practice, which would point to him not being the player coming in.
On the Boston side, the injured Matt Grzelcyk skated again in a red non-contact jersey. He's awaiting medical clearance to be able to return from the league's concussion protocol.