Three Blues chosen for NHL All-Star Game

The Blues had three players, goalie Jordan Binnington, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Ryan O'Reilly, chosen for the NHL All-Star Game, which will be played at Enterprise Center the weekend of Jan. 24 and 25.
It's the first selection for Binnington, who at this point a year ago was a week away from making his first NHL start. It's the second straight selection and third overall for O'Reilly, who was the Blues' lone representative last season. It's the second call for Pietrangelo, who went in 2017-18.
For those who feel David Perron should have gotten a nod, he's still got a chance in the Last Men In voting. That process begins on Jan. 1 and runs through Jan. 10 at NHL.com/vote.
St. Louisan Matthew Tkachuk, who plays for Calgary, was chosen for the team.
The most recent time the Blues had three players go to the All-Star Game was in 2015, when Kevin Shattenkirk and Vladimir Tarasenko were chosen and Brian Elliott was an addition because of an injury.
Binnington, who was named the NHL's second star of the week on Monday, is eighth in goals-against average at 2.39, tied for first in wins with 19 and tenth in save percentage at .921. And of course last season, his play in goal turned the Blues season around and helped them to the Stanley Cup.
Pietrangelo is having one of his best seasons in a distinguished NHL career. He's tied for fifth among defensemen in scoring with 31 points on 10 goals and 21 assists. His 10 goals are the fourth most on the Blues and his defensive play remains exemplary. He's averaging a team high 24 minutes and three seconds of ice per game.
O'Reilly was the obvious choice last season as the Blues only All-Star, as he led the team through their tough early slogging. He went on to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the postseason, along with the Selke as the league's top defensive forward. This season, his goal-scoring has been down, with just eight goals so far, but he's continuing his playmaking, with a team-high 26 assists.
The options for the Blues on the team were plentiful. Perron leads the team in scoring with 40 points and is second to Brayden Schenn in goals. Schenn has 17 and Perron has 16.
TKACHUK'S CHOICE
Tkachuk leads the Flames in scoring with 35 points on 15 goals and 20 assists.
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Tkachuk told the Flames' website. "I have to take full advantage of this weekend. The amount of family and friends that I'm going to have in town is going to be insane.
"As a kid, I remember going into the lounge at the hotel and there were video games everywhere - that's what I remember. It's probably not the best thing to remember about that all-star game in Montreal, but I'm really looking forward to this one."
FULL TEAMS
Pending the Last Man In vote in each conference, here are what the squads look like right now and who will be coming to St. Louis:
Central Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Patrick Kane, CHI (9th)
F *Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd)
F Tyler Seguin, DAL (6th)
F Eric Staal, MIN (6th)
D Roman Josi, NSH (3rd)
F Ryan O’Reilly, STL (3rd)
G Jordan Binnington, STL (1st)
D Alex Pietrangelo, STL (2nd)
G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (2nd)
F Mark Scheifele, WPG (2nd)
Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)
F *David Pastrnak, BOS (2nd)
G Tuukka Rask, BOS (2nd)
F Jack Eichel, BUF (3rd)
F Tyler Bertuzzi, DET (1st)
F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (1st)
D Shea Weber, MTL (7th)
F Anthony Duclair, OTT (1st)
D Victor Hedman, TBL (2nd)
G Frederik Andersen, TOR (1st)
F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)
Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)
D Dougie Hamilton, CAR (1st)
D Seth Jones, CBJ (3rd)
G Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ (1st)
F Kyle Palmieri, NJD (2nd)
F Mathew Barzal, NYI (2nd)
F Artemi Panarin, NYR (1st)
F Travis Konecny, PHI (1st)
F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st)
D John Carlson, WSH (2nd)
G Braden Holtby, WSH (5th)
Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)
F Jakob Silfverberg, ANA (1st)
G Darcy Kuemper, ARI (1st)
F Matthew Tkachuk, CGY (1st)
D Mark Giordano, CGY (3rd)
F *Connor McDavid, EDM (4th)
F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (2nd)
F Anze Kopitar, LAK (5th)
F Logan Couture, SJS (2nd)
F Elias Pettersson, VAN (2nd)
G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK (5th)
*Fan-elected captain
LAST MAN IN
Here are the players that fans can vote for to be added to the team:
Central Division
Chicago Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews (F)
Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar (D)
Dallas Stars: Jamie Benn (F)
Minnesota Wild: Ryan Suter (D)
Nashville Predators: Matt Duchene (F)
St. Louis Blues: David Perron (F)
Winnipeg Jets: Patrik Laine (F)
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins: Patrice Bergeron (F)
Buffalo Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin (D)
Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin (F)
Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov (F)
Montreal Canadiens: Max Domi (F)
Ottawa Senators: Jean-Gabriel Pageau (F)
Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos (F)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner (F)
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen (F)
Columbus Blue Jackets: Nick Foligno (F)
New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier (F)
New York Islanders: Brock Nelson (F)
New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad (F)
Philadelphia Flyers: Claude Giroux (F)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Kris Letang (D)
Washington Capitals: T.J. Oshie (F)
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf (F)
Arizona Coyotes: Clayton Keller (F)
Calgary Flames: Johnny Gaudreau (F)
Edmonton Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (F)
Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty (D)
San Jose Sharks: Tomas Hertl (F)
Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes (D)
Vegas Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty (F)