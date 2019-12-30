Three Blues chosen for NHL All-Star Game

The Blues had three players, goalie Jordan Binnington, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Ryan O'Reilly, chosen for the NHL All-Star Game, which will be played at Enterprise Center the weekend of Jan. 24 and 25.

It's the first selection for Binnington, who at this point a year ago was a week away from making his first NHL start. It's the second straight selection and third overall for O'Reilly, who was the Blues' lone representative last season. It's the second call for Pietrangelo, who went in 2017-18.

For those who feel David Perron should have gotten a nod, he's still got a chance in the Last Men In voting. That process begins on Jan. 1 and runs through Jan. 10 at NHL.com/vote.

St. Louisan Matthew Tkachuk, who plays for Calgary, was chosen for the team.

The most recent time the Blues had three players go to the All-Star Game was in 2015, when Kevin Shattenkirk and Vladimir Tarasenko were chosen and Brian Elliott was an addition because of an injury.

Binnington, who was named the NHL's second star of the week on Monday, is eighth in goals-against average at 2.39, tied for first in wins with 19 and tenth in save percentage at .921. And of course last season, his play in goal turned the Blues season around and helped them to the Stanley Cup.