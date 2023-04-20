Post-Dispatch sports reporter Jim Thomas has seen it all during his 48 years of coverage. We asked him to share the 10 most unforgettable events he's covered. Here is what he came up with, in chronological order.

The descriptions are from the original accounts. Click on the headlines to see the complete story.

The Oklahoma Sooners didn't run up the score. They just ran. And ran. And ran. They ran themselves right into the record book Saturday, when they pounded the Missouri Tigers 7-0 at Owen Field. The operative number here is 77. At this time, please turn to page 77 of your 1986 Missouri Football Guide. Listed on this page is a group of records labeled ''All-Time Bests Against Missouri.'' Rip this page out of the guide, crumple it, and throw it at the nearest Brian Bosworth poster. May 22, 1987: Tragedy on the track

The event was the 1,500 meters at the 1987 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II track and field meet at Southeast Missouri State. For 1,200 meters Paul Bryan was running the race of his life. His split time at that point was 3 minutes 5 seconds. He was on target to set a personal best. But something happened during the last 300 meters in Bryan's life. Feb. 13, 1990: Mizzou beats No. 1 at Allen

For the second time in a month, Mizzou met the nation's No. 1 college basketball team. For the second time in a month, the opponent was archrival Kansas. And yes, for the second time in a month, the Tigers prevailed, this time 77-71.

Only this time, the victory was achieved at the Jayhawks' house, a rocking, sold out Allen Fieldhouse, where KU had won its last 14 times out. For the Jayhawks, it was supposed to be payback time for their 95-87 loss at Missouri on Jan. 20 that knocked them from the No. 1 spot.

Instead, Mizzou hit paydirt once again. The second-ranked Tigers, with some gutty play down the stretch, improved to 23-2 overall and 9-1 in the Big Eight.

How best to sum up Colorado's controversial 33-31 football victory Saturday over the University of Missouri?

For starters, this may be the first time in college football history that fans of the losing team tore down a goal post. Of course, Mizzou fans thought the Tigers won. Ditto for Mizzou players and coaches. And they may think so for some time.

Why? The rule is you get four downs in football. But Colorado scored on what amounted to fifth down - an extra play. The Buffaloes scored the game-winning touchdown as time expired on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Charles Johnson even though they should have been out of downs.

So many times in the recent history of this series, the 49ers had the Rams pinned to the mat before most fans were in their seats. This time, it was the Rams who hit the 49ers with the early knockout punch, jumping to a 21-3 lead after one quarter.

This time, it was the Rams making it a mercy killing, with backup quarterback Paul Justin kneeling twice in the shadow of the 49ers' end zone to kill out the clock in the final seconds.

Warner continued his amazing run, throwing for 323 yards and five touchdowns Sunday. Fast fact: Rams quarterbacks threw 12 TD passes in the entire 1998 season; Warner has 14 in four games.

"You know what he told me walking off the field?" coach Dick Vermeil said. "He said, 'You haven't seen the best of me yet, Coach.' "

Kurt Warner's fifth touchdown pass of the game gave the Rams a 49-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Vikings scored three late touchdowns to make the final score 49-37, Rams -- but they were merely cosmetic points, so much rouge to hide the warts in the Minnesota pass defense.

The Rams' scorched-earth offense took no prisoners in the NFC semifinal. Warner threw five TD passes -- to five receivers.

All of which made the first home playoff game in St. Louis football history well worth the wait.

From Baltimore to Minnesota, the Rams scored 73 touchdowns this season. Everyone from Isaac Bruce to James Hodgins to Ryan Tucker reached the end zone. They all had the chance to Bob 'N Weave.

Ricky Proehl watched -- until Sunday, that is. That's when Proehl made the play of his life, a touchdown catch unlike any seen in St. Louis football history. His 30-yard TD reception from Kurt Warner gave the Rams an 11-6 victory over Tampa Bay in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. As a result, the Rams are going to the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

The Rams put the Tennessee Titans on ice in a memorable Super Bowl XXXIV, but only on the final play of the game. Out of timeouts with six seconds to play, Titans quarterback Steve McNair took one last shot at the end zone and overtime, throwing to Kevin Dyson at the 5. Dyson made a hard cut toward the end zone . . . then along came Jones.

Outside linebacker Mike Jones, the pride of the University of Missouri, wrapped up Dyson with a textbook tackle at the 1-yard line as time expired.

The Rams were Super Bowl champions with a white-knuckle 23-16 victory over Tennessee. They took Georgia to Georgia. And now Georgia is taking the Lombardi Trophy back to the Gateway to the West.

On Monday, Pat Maroon told reporters Game 7 against the Dallas Stars would come down to "who wanted it more."

So how bad did Maroon want it? Especially when he saw that puck laying on the ice — in front of the Dallas net — less than six minutes into the second overtime Tuesday at Enterprise Center?

"I wanted it," Maroon said grinning like, well, someone who just scored a dramatic game-winning, Game 7 goal in double overtime. "That's the biggest goal I ever scored.

Stanley met Gloria on Wednesday night in TD Garden, and for Blues fans everywhere it’s a match made in hockey heaven.

The wait is over, the curse lifted. After 52 years, the St. Louis Blues are Stanley Cup champions for the first time by virtue of their 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 7.