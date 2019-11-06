Alex Pietrangelo had a goal, lost a goal, then went out and got one back, as the Blues took a 3-1 lead over Edmonton on Wednesday night in a battle of Western Conference leaders in Alberta.
Alexander Steen left the ice late in the second period after colliding with Edmonton's Alex Chiasson during a penalty kill and was helped to the dressing room putting no weight on his left leg. The Blues said he would not return for the third period. Shortly before that, Jaden Schwartz looked to take a puck to the foot and he went to the room under his own power and returned to the ice for the third period.
Pietrangelo was originally credited with a goal in the first period, but on further review, it was given to Schwartz, who tipped the shot in front of the net.
But in the second period, on the Blues' second power play of the night, Pietrangelo took a sweet backhand pass from Ryan O'Reilly from along the boards into the high slot, and he drilled it past Mike Smith. It's the sixth goal of the season for Pietrangelo, who is third on the team in goals behind Brayden Schenn and David Perron.
It's the fourth time in the past eight games the Blues have had multiple power-play goals in one game. In the other four games, they don't have a power-play goal.
Later in the period, Robert Thomas, whose problem of late has been a hesitancy to take shots, took one and beat Smith at the far post to take the lead to two goals. It's the first time the Blues have had a two-goal lead since the Detroit game, which started their current five-game win streak.
Schwartz got the first goal for the Blues, his second in as many games, just 18 seconds into a power play after Tomas Jurco was called for tripping. Pietrangelo took a shot from outside that hit Schwartz on the way in. Perron also assisted on the play. It was the third goal for the season and the first time he had goals in back-to-back games since the end of the 17-18 season.
That goal evened the score and came 3:16 after Edmonton had taken a 1-0 lead on a goal by Connor McDavid. It was the eighth goal of the season for McDavid, whose shot from outside may have caught Jake Allen by surprise. Leon Draisaitl and goalie Smith had assists on the goal. Thomas was in the box for holding.