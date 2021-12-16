U.S. women's hockey team falls to Canada in OT in Olympic tuneup

Joel Johnson, coach of the U.S. women’s hockey team, admitted he had lost track what day of the week it was as his team prepared for the first of two games with archrival Canada at Centene Community Ice Center on Wednesday night.
“I don’t know what day it is,” he said after his team’s 2-1 overtime loss to Canada, “because I’ve been living a weird life. It feels like a Wednesday, is it a Tuesday or a Thursday or whatever? I’m telling you, it felt like a Friday night and that was because of the fans. The families that were here, the players that were here. It was awesome. I can’t say enough about St. Louis and how they came out to support us, and Team Canada to be honest. And I think that’s a tribute to the growth of the game and I can’t wait to see how it happens again in a couple days.
“St. Louis has been so awesome. Even when we’re at the hotel, people are coming out and supporting us. It’s been fun. I can’t wait for Friday, we get an opportunity to play before more fans, but I felt the building was fantastic and not only for just team USA support, but just hockey in general, women’s hockey.”
While there was a women’s 3-on-3 match between Canada and the United States, including some of these players, as part of the NHL All-Star Weekend in 2020 and a game earlier this year involving teams of top players, this is believed to be the first appearance of the U.S. women’s national team in St. Louis. Attendance on Wednesday was 2,257 and based on advanced ticket sales, a larger crowd is expected on Friday when the teams meet again.
“It was a great crowd here in St. Louis,” said U.S. captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, who has participated in those other events. “We've been here quite a few times and every time we've come here, the support has been incredible, the atmosphere, the treatment, whether it's with from the St. Louis Blues and others, they always treat us first class when we come here. We're excited to get another crack at it on Friday.”
Centene, which seats 2,500 in the arena that is also home to Lindenwood’s hockey program, created a good atmosphere, heightened by regular chants of "U-S-A! U-S-A!" and rampant flag waving as the crowd approached capacity. St. Louis is a bit off the beaten track for the women's hockey team, with all but four of the 21 players suiting up on Wednesday from either the northeast or the Chicago area. One of those four was defenseman Jincy Dunne from O'Fallon, Mo.
“I think this is a tribute to this building and the support we have here,” Johnson said. “And at some point, I think you look forward to the future and say hey, why can't we fill a 15,000-seat building? So it's just a matter of time. And exposure. And media and TV. I'm excited for what's to come.”
Canada got both of its goals from Marie-Philip Poulin, widely regarded as one of the best women’s hockey players of all time. The first came on a power play in the second period and the other came in 3-on-3 overtime. Canada won a faceoff in its own end and took off on a two-on-one, with Jocelyne Larocque putting a shot on net that Poulin tipped in past U.S. goalie Alex Cavallini.
This game is one of nine that the United States and Canada will play prior to meeting in the Olympics in Beijing starting February 3. Canada now leads the series 3-2.
“I didn't like the end,” said Coyne Schofield, “but I thought we came out hard, we started on time. I thought our first period was great, I thought we had a little bit of a lull in the second period and the third period was a little back and forth. I think we played a solid game, there's just some finer details that we need to fix we need to learn from and thankfully it's December so we have an opportunity to do that and that's the most important part about these games. Of course we want to win but we have an opportunity to get better and learn from it."
The lone American goal came from Hilary Knight, at the end of a two-minute five-on-three power play for the U.S. Megan Keller took a shot that went wide of the net, Knight got the carom behind the goal line and scored from the back, banking the puck in off a Canadian player in front of the net.
“I was just thinking it’s the fastest way in,” she said. “It’s hard to stop if you put it off the defender and the back of the goalie. You just have to create bounces and we got a lucky bounce and we’re looking forward to creating more in the next game.”