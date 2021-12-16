U.S. women's hockey team falls to Canada in OT in Olympic tuneup

“It was a great crowd here in St. Louis,” said U.S. captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, who has participated in those other events. “We've been here quite a few times and every time we've come here, the support has been incredible, the atmosphere, the treatment, whether it's with from the St. Louis Blues and others, they always treat us first class when we come here. We're excited to get another crack at it on Friday.”

Centene, which seats 2,500 in the arena that is also home to Lindenwood’s hockey program, created a good atmosphere, heightened by regular chants of "U-S-A! U-S-A!" and rampant flag waving as the crowd approached capacity. St. Louis is a bit off the beaten track for the women's hockey team, with all but four of the 21 players suiting up on Wednesday from either the northeast or the Chicago area. One of those four was defenseman Jincy Dunne from O'Fallon, Mo.

“I think this is a tribute to this building and the support we have here,” Johnson said. “And at some point, I think you look forward to the future and say hey, why can't we fill a 15,000-seat building? So it's just a matter of time. And exposure. And media and TV. I'm excited for what's to come.”