Blues wearing down Bruins in Cup Final battle of attrition

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33), of Slovakia, is helped off the ice after getting hit in the face with the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

UPDATE: Zdeno Chara is in the lineup for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final but Matt Grzelcyk isn't. The Bruins are going with seven defensemen, with Steven Kampfer going in in case Chara can't play at the necessary level. The forward coming out is former Blues captain David Backes, who played just 9:09 in Game 4, the least ice time of any Bruin (other than Chara, who left the game early). 

BOSTON — Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said defensemen Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk will both be game-time decisions for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Both skaters were among the few Bruins on the ice for an optional morning skate. Chara is believed to have a broken jaw after being hit in the mouth by a puck in Game 4. Grzelcyk has been out since being checked into the boards by Oskar Sundqvist in Game 2. Sundqvist was suspended for the hit.

Cassidy said it was encouraging that both were on the ice this morning. He said that for Chara, he first had to be cleared by the team doctor and after that, it would be up to Chara. He said Chara's potential return was made possible because he never entered the concussion protocol. Grzelcyk, who did enter the protocol, skated without a red no-contact jersey on Thursday after wearing one on Wednesday.

Chara was moving at less than top speed, but with only a few Bruins on the ice, no one else was either.

Cassidy wouldn't say if the two would take the pregame warmups. "See how they feel at 7 or so tonight," Cassidy said.

Chara, who can't speak, answered two questions in writing asked by the Professional Hockey Writers Association through the Bruins PR staff.

Q: What's your biggest challenge in skating with this type of injury?

A: “At this time of the playoffs, everyone has injuries and there are challenges that you have to overcome to play. I’m no different than any player on either team.”

Q: How do you weigh the risk of further injury when deciding whether to play?

A: “You don’t think about that. You think about playing. You don’t go into a game thinking you might get hurt.”

Grzelcyk, who was able to speak, followed his coach's lead.

"I'm not really sure," he said of his status. "I guess coach said game-time decision, so if I'm in, I'm going to be ready to play and I'll be excited to join the guys again."

Chara's presence on the ice was inspiring enough for the Bruins players.

"He's an incredibly tough man," Bruins forward Brad Marchand said. "He's willing to play through anything. It just shows so much character with what he's been through and the fact he's out there this morning. There's a reason why he's still playing the game, he's willing to do anything, put his body through anything to win. Especially this time of year, when you see your captain doing that and playing through injuries like that, it's incredible to see. I have a lot of respect for him. It was great to see him out there. After seeing something like that, you don't know how it's going to play out but it was great to see him out there."

“Much is made of his professionalism, his toughness, his approach," Bruins defenseman John Moore said. "But until you see that in the flesh, you have a whole other level of appreciation for it. The guy’s 42. When I’m 42, I’m certainly not going to be the first guy in the gym, weighing all my food, squatting the most on the team. Those are all the things you respect. You throw in the fact that what he’s going through — that’s something I’ll tell my kids about. Life lessons I’ll carry long beyond hockey.”

BORTUZZO BACK

After sitting out one game to  make way for the return of Vince Dunn, Robert Bortuzzo is back in the lineup for Game 5, replacing Joel Edmundson.

"You know at the end of the day everyone - I don’t think it has to do with (fresh) legs or what-not - it’s just you’re going to get in there and you’re going to be excited to play," Bortuzzo said. "You’re going to be refreshed regardless of what’s going on. So, like I said, there’s been different instances for guys going in and out, but just excited for the opportunity.”

"We took Bortz out and put Dunner in," coach Craig Berube said. "When we looked at that with Dunner, we weren’t sure him coming in first game, so we kept another lefty in there. But I thought he had a real good game, Dunner, and if we can have a righty-lefty combo it’s nice so we’ll put Bortz back in.”

STEADY PROGRESS

The Blues are 6-1 in Games 5, 6 and 7 of their first three playoff series, losing only Game 5 of the Dallas series. In those seven games, they have outscored opponents 23-9.

"I guess it’s been a little pattern," goalie Jordan Binnington said,  "but i think we kind of figure it out as we go and we stay with it and we stay composed and we get better as we go. It’s good."

WHISTLERS

Steve Kozari and Kelly Sutherland, who worked Games 1 and 3, will be the referees tonight. As any one who has followed this series is no doubt aware, the Blues lost Games 1 and 3. 

PRACTICE

The Blues had a well-attended optional skate, with the three defensemen who figure to log the most minutes, Alex Pietrangelo, Jay Bouwmeester and Colton Parayko, not taking part. Robert Thomas was again not on the ice. He was running the stairs in the stands above the Blues dressing room before practice.

A FIRST

This is the first time the Blues have played in a Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Their first three appearances were, of course, four-game sweeps.

MORE NUMBERS

So far, the series has been tied 42.8 percent of the time and separated by one goal 37.9 percent. That leaves 19.3 percent separated by two or more goals, most of which came in Game 2.

The Bruins have led for 73 minutes, 23 seconds, while the Blues have led for 66:00.

Tom Timmermann is a Blues beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

