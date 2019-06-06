UPDATE: Zdeno Chara is in the lineup for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final but Matt Grzelcyk isn't. The Bruins are going with seven defensemen, with Steven Kampfer going in in case Chara can't play at the necessary level. The forward coming out is former Blues captain David Backes, who played just 9:09 in Game 4, the least ice time of any Bruin (other than Chara, who left the game early). Here's our earlier story on the situation and the game:
BOSTON — Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said defensemen Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk will both be game-time decisions for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Both skaters were among the few Bruins on the ice for an optional morning skate. Chara is believed to have a broken jaw after being hit in the mouth by a puck in Game 4. Grzelcyk has been out since being checked into the boards by Oskar Sundqvist in Game 2. Sundqvist was suspended for the hit.
Cassidy said it was encouraging that both were on the ice this morning. He said that for Chara, he first had to be cleared by the team doctor and after that, it would be up to Chara. He said Chara's potential return was made possible because he never entered the concussion protocol. Grzelcyk, who did enter the protocol, skated without a red no-contact jersey on Thursday after wearing one on Wednesday.
Chara was moving at less than top speed, but with only a few Bruins on the ice, no one else was either.
Cassidy wouldn't say if the two would take the pregame warmups. "See how they feel at 7 or so tonight," Cassidy said.
Chara, who can't speak, answered two questions in writing asked by the Professional Hockey Writers Association through the Bruins PR staff.
Q: What's your biggest challenge in skating with this type of injury?
A: “At this time of the playoffs, everyone has injuries and there are challenges that you have to overcome to play. I’m no different than any player on either team.”
Q: How do you weigh the risk of further injury when deciding whether to play?
A: “You don’t think about that. You think about playing. You don’t go into a game thinking you might get hurt.”
Grzelcyk, who was able to speak, followed his coach's lead.
"I'm not really sure," he said of his status. "I guess coach said game-time decision, so if I'm in, I'm going to be ready to play and I'll be excited to join the guys again."
Chara's presence on the ice was inspiring enough for the Bruins players.
"He's an incredibly tough man," Bruins forward Brad Marchand said. "He's willing to play through anything. It just shows so much character with what he's been through and the fact he's out there this morning. There's a reason why he's still playing the game, he's willing to do anything, put his body through anything to win. Especially this time of year, when you see your captain doing that and playing through injuries like that, it's incredible to see. I have a lot of respect for him. It was great to see him out there. After seeing something like that, you don't know how it's going to play out but it was great to see him out there."
“Much is made of his professionalism, his toughness, his approach," Bruins defenseman John Moore said. "But until you see that in the flesh, you have a whole other level of appreciation for it. The guy’s 42. When I’m 42, I’m certainly not going to be the first guy in the gym, weighing all my food, squatting the most on the team. Those are all the things you respect. You throw in the fact that what he’s going through — that’s something I’ll tell my kids about. Life lessons I’ll carry long beyond hockey.”
BORTUZZO BACK
After sitting out one game to make way for the return of Vince Dunn, Robert Bortuzzo is back in the lineup for Game 5, replacing Joel Edmundson.
"You know at the end of the day everyone - I don’t think it has to do with (fresh) legs or what-not - it’s just you’re going to get in there and you’re going to be excited to play," Bortuzzo said. "You’re going to be refreshed regardless of what’s going on. So, like I said, there’s been different instances for guys going in and out, but just excited for the opportunity.”
"We took Bortz out and put Dunner in," coach Craig Berube said. "When we looked at that with Dunner, we weren’t sure him coming in first game, so we kept another lefty in there. But I thought he had a real good game, Dunner, and if we can have a righty-lefty combo it’s nice so we’ll put Bortz back in.”
STEADY PROGRESS
The Blues are 6-1 in Games 5, 6 and 7 of their first three playoff series, losing only Game 5 of the Dallas series. In those seven games, they have outscored opponents 23-9.
"I guess it’s been a little pattern," goalie Jordan Binnington said, "but i think we kind of figure it out as we go and we stay with it and we stay composed and we get better as we go. It’s good."
WHISTLERS
Steve Kozari and Kelly Sutherland, who worked Games 1 and 3, will be the referees tonight. As any one who has followed this series is no doubt aware, the Blues lost Games 1 and 3.
PRACTICE
The Blues had a well-attended optional skate, with the three defensemen who figure to log the most minutes, Alex Pietrangelo, Jay Bouwmeester and Colton Parayko, not taking part. Robert Thomas was again not on the ice. He was running the stairs in the stands above the Blues dressing room before practice.
A FIRST
This is the first time the Blues have played in a Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Their first three appearances were, of course, four-game sweeps.
MORE NUMBERS
So far, the series has been tied 42.8 percent of the time and separated by one goal 37.9 percent. That leaves 19.3 percent separated by two or more goals, most of which came in Game 2.
The Bruins have led for 73 minutes, 23 seconds, while the Blues have led for 66:00.
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) reacts to St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues players celebrate Brayden Schenn's empty net goal during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. They are from left: Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly, and Colton Parayko. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
The Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (left) slams the Bruins' David Pastrnak into the boards during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Enterprise Center. (Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com)
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) checks Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) into the boards in third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Erin Frances (left) and Lindsay Burmester dance after St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) scored an empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 to seal the Blues victory of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
The Blues swarm St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) after he scored an empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) wraps around the goal to shoot and score during first period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Alexander Steen slams Bruins Connor Clifton into the boards during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates his first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Vladimir Tarasenko and goalie Jordan Binnington react after the Bruins Brandon Carlo scored the Bruins second goal during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) and St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) battle for the puck during the first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Ryan O'Reilly scored the first goal during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Bruins Charlie Coyle scored during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington blocks a shot while Bruins Sean Kuraly looks for a rebound during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues David Perron celebrates with Ryan O'Reilly after he scored the first goal during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Alexander Steen jumps out of the way of a shot that Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask couldn't catch but didn't go in the net during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
The Enterprise center lights up during the pregame show before the start of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
The Enterprise center lights up during the pregame show before the start of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Bruins left winger Brad Marchand celebrates after teammate Brandon Carlo (25) beat Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington in the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Enterprise Center. (Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) shoots and scores against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) scores the first Blues goal of the game against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during the first period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson (6) stops Boston Bruins right wing David Backes (42) in his tracks during the first period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (9) is checked into the glass by Boston Bruins right wing David Backes (42) during the first period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
The Blues celebrate after center Ryan O'Reilly (90) scores the first goal of the night during the first period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70) passes during first period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Teammates celebrate St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) first period goal during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrats St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) on his first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates his first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Teammates congratulate Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) on his second period during of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29) defends the goal against Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in second period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) squares up to shoot and score on St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Singer Kennedy Holmes joins in on the power play dance during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Singer Kennedy Holmes joins in on the power play dance during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
A fan holds up an inflatable Stanley Cup toy during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29) carries the puck in second period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29) defends the goal agains Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in second period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Bruins Charlie McAvoy goes flying next to Blues David Perron in front of the Bruins goal during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
The Blues' Zach Sanford (left) and Tyler Bozak couldn't score on Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Enterprise Center. (Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com)
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues David Perron and Bruins John Moore collide during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is on the ice after getting hit in the face with a puck during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center. (Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com)
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Jaden Schwartz couldn't score on this play during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) tangles up with Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the second period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Boston's Zdeno Chara, #33, reacts after a puck shot by Brayden Schenn, #10, of the Blues caromed off Chara's stick and hit him in the face during the second period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) stands on the ice during the National Anthem before the start of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Boston's Zdeno Chara, #33, reacts after a puck shot by Brayden Schenn, #10, of the Blues caromed off Chara's stick and hit him in the face during the second period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Defenseman Brandon Carlo (right) scores the second Bruins' goal against Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, in the second period of the Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Enterprise Center. (Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com)
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Boston's Zdeno Chara, #33, reacts after a puck shot by Brayden Schenn, #10, of the Blues caromed off Chara's stick and hit him in the face during the second period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Blues center Ivan Barbashev (left) and Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo battle at the glass in the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Enterprise Center. (Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com)
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
The Bruins celebrate their first goal during the first period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
St. Louis Blues left wing Pat Maroon (7) collides with Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) during the first period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) makes a stop with his glove during the third period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
The Blues celebrate after center Brayden Schenn (10) scores and open net goal late in the third period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
The Blues celebrate a goal by right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Blues take on Bruins Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals
Blues left winger Zach Sanford (left) sends Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy into his bench during the first period of Stanley Cup Final Game 4 on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. (Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com)
Colter Peterson
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates his first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) celebrates his empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) hugs St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) after O'Reilly scored in the third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) hugs St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) after O'Reilly scored in the third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) turns to the crowd to celebrate after scoring against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) in third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) celebrates his teammate's St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko (left) battles for the puck against Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Enterprise Center. (Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) battles for the puck against Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) in third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Andre Bright of Illinois celebrates St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) third period goal as the Blues took a 3-2 lead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) wraps around the goal to shoot and score during first period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Teammates swarm Brayden Schenn (10) after he scored an empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) fights for the underneath Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) in third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) kicks St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) while scrambling for the puck in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Teammates swarm St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) after O'Reilly scored a goal in third period action of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Teammates swarm St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) after he scored an empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates his first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) celebrates his teammate's St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
The Blues Colton Parayko and Alex Pietrangelo put the crunch on Bruins Charlie McAvoy at the end of the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Players from both teams converge around Blues goalie Jordan Binnington during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Blues Alex Pietrangelo pulled Bruins David Backes away from his goalie. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Bruins Jake DeBrusk tries to get the puck past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Ryan O'Reilly scored the first goal during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington blocks a shot while Bruins Sean Kuraly looks for a rebound during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Linesmen separated Bruins David Backes from Blues Alex Pietrangelo after Pietrangelo put Backes in a head lock in front of the Blues goal during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Alex Pietrangelo had his arm around the head of Bruins David Backes as players converged around Blues goalie Jordan Binnington during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Bruins players hover around their goalie Tuukka Rask when he had trouble controling the puck during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) celebrates his teammate's St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) empty net goal in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was O'Reilly's second goal of the night. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) clashes with St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) in the first period during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Pat Maroon was there to get the puck when goalie Jordan Binnington didn't stop a shot by Bruins Jake DeBrusk during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Vladimir Tarasenko slammed Bruins David Pastrnak into the boards during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Ryan O'Reilly scores the winning goal during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Ryan O'Reilly scores the winning goal during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Erin Frances (left) and Lindsay Burmester dance to 'Gloria' after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. It was Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrats St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) on his first period goal of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Fans and teammates celbrate St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) first period goal during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues players celebrate Brayden Schenn's empty net goal during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. They are from left: Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly, and Colton Parayko. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Linesmen separated Bruins David Backes from Blues Alex Pietrangelo after Pietrangelo put Backes in a head lock in front of the Blues goal during the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
Blues Vladimir Tarasenko celebrates after he scored during the first period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup
The Blues Brayden Schenn fires the puck at the Bruins empty net and scores late in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) keeps control of the puck with pressure from Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) in third period action during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) battles to shoot the puck in third period action during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Blues V Boston Bruins Game 4 Stanley Cup Final
Teammate St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) keeps control of the puck with pressure from Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton (75) in third period action during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan