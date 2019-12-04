PITTSBURGH — The Blues are seeking a slice of team history tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins. If they leave PPG Paints Arena with a victory or an overtime point, they will match the franchise record for consecutive games with points on the road.
“I had no idea,” Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson said. “I don’t think anyone thinks about that. It’s just one more game and try to improve from last game. That’s how we do it. Just one step at a time.”
OK, Gunnarsson may be the Grinch when it comes to team records, but coach Craig Berube is aware. The Blues are 8-0-2 over their last 10 road games, dating back to a 5-4 overtime victory in Detroit on Oct. 27.
The team record for consecutive road points is 11 games, in the form of a 10-0-1 road streak from Jan. 12 through March 4, 2000.
“Our guys have been a good road team going back to last year and the playoffs,” Berube said. “I think they’re very comfortable on the road. I think they play a simple game on the road moreso than we do at home. We just come and play.
“I don’t think that we’re intimidated or anything on the road. We’re built for the road. We’re a big heavy team and we grind it out. That’s what we do.”
PENGUINS TOUGH AT HOME
The Blues defeated Pittsburgh 5-2 on Saturday in St. Louis, but the Penguins are a different beast at home, where they've played before 598 consecutive home sellouts.
They have a point streak of their own going having earned points in eight straight home games (6-0-2). So even with a rash of injuries, the Penguins (14-9-4) figure to be a tough in tonight's 7 p.m. contest (Central time).
“They’re a good team at home,” Berube said. “Most good teams are. We’re gonna have to earn everything tonight. We’re gonna have to be smart, especially with the puck.
“What we do with the puck is gonna be extremely important tonight, making sure that we’re managing it, not turning it over, because they have great speed and they counter off that. They can go the other way and they’re gonna get some odd-man looks if we do that.”
Sidney Crosby, Patric Hornqvist, Bryan Rust, Brian Dumoulin and Justin Schultz are all out — or expected to be out — tonight from the Penguins, who rank sixth-highest in the league with 100 man-games missed due to injury.
But they'll get no sympathy from the Blues, who are missing Vladimir Tarasenko, Alexander Steen, Oskar Sundqvist and Sammy Blais at forward.
"Oh they’ve been hit (with injuries)?" Gunnarsson said. "If you look at our lineup I think we’re kinda in the same boat. You do whatever you can.
"But I don’t think anyone focuses on whether they got ‘em in the lineup. You just gotta focus on our game."
SUNDQVIST SKATES
Sundqvist hasn’t played since suffering a right foot injury a week ago at Tampa Bay, and tonight marks his fourth game out of the lineup. But he’s getting closer to a return.
“He went on the ice yesterday just for a bit,” Berube said. “He’s probably gonna take today (off) and not go on. We wanted to bring him on the trip. He can be monitored and treated and things like that. So hopefully he’s not too far away.”
Even when not skating, Sundqvist has done off-ice work under the tutelage of the Blues’ athletic trainers, including stationary bike work.
Sundqvist is eligible to come off the injured reserve list Thursday, but probably won’t play Saturday at home against Toronto. As for playing next week?
“There’s probably a good possibility,” Berube said. “He’s feeling better and better every day, so that’s a good sign. We’ll get him on the ice here again and see if he can push a little bit harder. That’s the plan.”
GUNNARSSON BACK
After missing the Dallas and Pittsburgh games due to illness, Gunnarsson was a healthy scratch Monday in Chicago. But he’s back in the lineup tonight, paired with Alex Pietrangelo on defense.
“I’m good (to go),” Gunnarssson said. “I was good in Chicago, too. ‘Borts’ was out for a bit, and he played. Now I’m back in, so it’ll fun.”
With his four-game cross-checking suspension over, Robert Bortuzzo returned to the lineup against the Blackhawks.
By now, Gunnarsson and Bortuzzo are used to switching in and out of the lineup. Such is life when you’re the Blues’ No. 6 and 7 defensemen.
“Yeah, it’s been like that now,” Gunnarsson said. “It’s not perfect, but we’ll take it. We’ll take games when we can get in and try to play as well as possible and see where it takes me.”
BLUES LINEUP
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Walker
Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron
Barbashev-Bozak-Thomas
MacEachern-de la Rose-Brouwer
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Goalie
Binnington
PITTSBURGH PROJECTED LINEUP
Forwards
Guentzel-Malkin-Simon
Galchenyuk-McCann-Noesen
Tanev-Blueger-Kahun
Recchi-Blandisi-Lafferty
Defensemen
Johnson-Letang
Pettersson-Marino
Riikola-Ruhwedel
Goalie
Murray/Jarry
BLUE NOTES
The Blues have won three straight in Pittsburgh and are 6-0-1 here over their last seven games.
• The Blues last swept the season series with the Penguins during the 2013-14 season.
• For Pittsburgh, forward Jake Guentzel has scored 10 of his 15 goals at home, including each of the last six home games.