Defenseman Carl Gunnarsson missed Friday's Blues practice with an injury, and coach Craig Berube didn't sound too optimistic talking to reporters about it.
When asked if the injury could be a lengthy one, Berube replied: “I don’t know yet to be honest with you. I don’t want to speculate on it. I just found out today.”
That was early in the afternoon. About four hours later came some clarity when the Blues announced that Gunnarsson was being placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.
That means Gunnarsson will be sidelined for at least a week. In his absence the Blues have called up defenseman Niko Mikkola from San Antonio.
Gunnarsson has been in and out of the lineup all season due to injury, illness, and the rotation with Robert Bortuzzo. Gunnarsson has played 17 of the Blues’ 33 games, and on only one occasion has he appeared in more than three consecutive games.
Without Gunnarsson skating, the Blues’ defensive pairings looked like this Friday:
_ Colton Parayko-Alex Pietrangelo
_ Jay Bouwmeester-Justin Faulk
_ Vince Dunn-Bortuzzo
RETURN IMMINENT FOR STEEN, SANFORD
For the first time since being sidelined with injuries, forwards Zach Sanford and Alexander Steen skated on lines in practice Friday. That’s usually a sure sign that an injured player is ready to return to the lineup.
Following a brisk practice at Centene Community Ice Center, coach Craig Berube stopped just short of saying both players would be available for duty Saturday against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks.
“We’ll see tomorrow, but they looked good today so they’ll let us know how they felt a little bit later,” Berube said.
Which means for the first time in a while, Berube will have some options and decisions to make when he settles on his lines for the Chicago game.
“It’s tough, but it’s a good thing,” Berube said. “Nobody wants to come out, I get that. But we need everybody down the stretch. We all know that. We need depth. It’s tough, but it’s part of being a pro; it’s part of being a team.”
In practice Friday, the Blues’ first and fourth lines remained unchanged from Thursday’s 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights:
_ Jaden Schwartz-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou
_ Mackenzie MacEachern-Jacob de la Rose-Oskar Sundqvist.
But on the second line, Berube used these four players: David Perron, Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak and Sanford.
On the third line, he used these four players: Ivan Barbashev, Robert Thomas, Troy Brouwer and Steen.
Whether it’s Steen or Sanford _ or both _ in the lineup against the Blackhawks, Sundqvist set the bar pretty high against the Golden Knights when it comes to returning from injury. He had a goal, an assist, several scoring chances, checked like a fiend, battled for pucks, and made his presence felt on the penalty kill. He was named the game’s No. 1 star.
“If they’re anything like Sunny was last night, they’re gonna do a real good job for us,” Berube said.
Sundqvist missed six games after suffering a sprained right ankle in the second period in Tampa Bay on Nov. 27. He left the ice a little early at Friday’s practice but Berube said he was fine.
Steen has missed 16 games since his left high-ankle sprain Nov. 6 against Edmonton.
Sanford has been sidelined just two games since an upper-body injury Dec. 7 against Toronto.
POGANSKI TO SAN ANTONIO
The Blues assigned rookie forward Austin Poganski to San Antonio on Friday, paving the way for the team to remove Steen from the injured reserve list. Called up from the Rampage on Thanksgiving following the Sundqvist injury, Poganski was a healthy scratch for six of the seven game he was with the Blues.
He made his NHL debut Tuesday in Buffalo, albeit with just 5 minutes 54 seconds of ice time.
“Any time you’re up in the NHL. . .just around the guys, taking warmup and practice, it’s always good,” Berube said. “If you’re down in the minors and come up for a little bit, you don’t get a lot of (playing) time but you’re still excited to be up here and you’re still learning and you’re seeing how things are done up here. And what’s expected out of each player. So it’s good experience.”
Berube said the same held true for forward Nathan Walker, who was sent down to San Antonio on Wednesday after a stay of nearly three weeks that saw him appear in five games with one goal and an assist. Walker also was a healthy scratch in three games.
“He came up and helped,” Berube said. “Walker came up and was an effective player for a few games, helped us win a couple games.”