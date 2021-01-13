(Updated) Tarasenko to LTIR; Kyrou, MacEachern join active roster

DENVER — As expected, the Blues placed Vladimir Tarasenko on the long-term injured reserve list (LTIR), freeing up the needed salary cap space to elevate Jordan Kyrou from a one-day stint on the taxi squad to the team’s active roster.
As coach Craig Berube indicated Tuesday, Kyrou will be in the lineup for tonight’s season-opener against the Colorado Avalanche.
The surprise Wednesday is that Kyrou has some company in going from taxi squad to active roster. With the Tarasenko move, fellow forward Mackenzie MacEachern also has been elevated to the active roster.
MacEachern scored seven goals in 51 games last year, largely in a fourth-line role. But even with the retirement of Alexander Steen and with Tarasenko in the recovery/rehab role from offseason shoulder surgery, MacEachern faced a stiff challenge to stay on the active roster.
"Mac's a solid player for us," Berube said. "He's not in the lineup tonight, but he's an up and down winger that can really skate and motor, and he's big and physical."
The Blues in essence are borrowing from the cap savings gained by placing Tarasenko on LTIR. They must make up that money somehow once Tarasenko returns to the lineup. But for now, they can worry about that later.
The moves give the Blues a full opening-day roster of 23 players comprised of 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies:
Forwards
Ivan Barbashev, Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak, Kyle Clifford, Mike Hoffman, Jordan Kyrou, Mackenzie MacEachern, Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Zach Sanford, Braden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz, Oskar Sundqvist, Robert Thomas.
Defensemen
Robert Bortuzo, Vince Dunn, Justin Faulk, Carl Gunnarsson, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko, Marco Scandella.
Goalies
Jordan Binnington, Ville Husso.
For now, the Blues have a four-man taxi squad of Jacob de la Rose, Joel Hofer, Niko Mikkola and Austin Poganski.
Game Day, Finally
It's been months in the making, but the Blues are finally about to play some hockey.
"Normal morning skate," Berube said Wednesday from Ball Arena. "There was good life and they're moving well. It's just a matter of getting out there and playing some games now."
Any nervousness for the opener?
"I don't know if I get nervous," Berube said with a laugh. "I guess I'm waiting like the players just to get it going."
Suffice it to say, O'Reilly is more than ready for his first game as Blues captain.
"Yeah it doesn't help that it's an 8:30 start here (9:30 p.m. Central)," O'Reilly said. "It's been a long day already. But you can tell the feeling around the room. Everyone's excited. We're excited to compete against someone other than our own teammates.
"Even though camp was fairly short, just that excitement, especially against a good team like Colorado. We know it's going to be a hard game."
Blues Projected Lineup
With Kyrou back in the lineup, there were no changes to the lines and defensive pairings the Blues have used throughout training camp during Wednesday’s morning skate:
Forwards
Schenn-O’Reilly-Perron
Schwartz-Thomas-Hoffman
Sanford-Bozak-Kyrou
Clifford-Barbashev-Sanford
Defensemen
Krug-Parayko
Scandella-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
Avalanche Projected Lineup
Forwards
Burakovsky-MacKinnon-Rantanen
Landeskog-Kadri-Saad
Nichushkin-Compher-Donskoi
Jost-Bellemare-Calvert
Defensemen
Toews-Makar
Girard-Timmins
Graves-Cole
Goalie
Grubauer
Game Notes
Colorado dfenseman Erik Johnson, a No. 1 overall pick by the Blues in 2006, has missed all of camp and will miss tonight’s game because of COVID-19.
This is the 25th anniversary season for the Avalanche in Denver; they have won their last four season openers.
The last time the teams met was in round-robin play in the Edmonton bubble, with Nazem Kadri’s goal with one-tenth of one second left giving Colorado a 2-1 victory.
The Blues had 27 skaters on the ice for Wednesday's morning skate, including their 23-man active roster and four-man taxi squad. Third goalie Hofer came out on the ice late to get some work once Binnington was done in his net.