Troy Brouwer had his first actual skate as a Blue, Part II, on Thursday morning, but he won't be in the lineup tonight against Calgary because he doesn't have the necessary work visa yet.
Brouwer said the plan was for him to be in the lineup tonight, but without the necessary paperwork, he can't play. He said sometimes it comes quickly, sometimes it takes a while and that he joked that he was hoping that after the team's visit to the White House, that the process could be sped up.
"We've come into slow immigration problems, which is how it goes," he said. "I came to the rink expecting to play this morning. Another skate today, one more tomorrow with the team and then hopefully I'll be in this weekend.
"I don't know (anyone who can speed it up) but the guys met Trump a couple months and I bet they can ask him."
With Craig Berube cancelling the morning skate for all but the players who aren't suiting up tonight, that left Brouwer, Carl Gunnarsson and Jake Allen to take to the ice at Enterprise Center on Thursday morning.
Brouwer being out means that Jacob de la Rose will be. In practice on Wednesday, de la Rose centered the fourth line, with Ivan Barbashev moving into Sammy Blais' spot on the second line. The fourth line, which has been one of the team's strengths, has now seen two players graduate to higher lines in two games. Oskar Sundqvist moved up to the third line for the Tampa Bay game on Tuesday.
LINES
Blues
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Bozak
Barbashev-O'Reilly-Perron
Sanford-Thomas-Sundqvist
MacEachern-de la Rose-Kostin
Defensemen
Parayko-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Faulk
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalie
Binnington
FLAMES
Forwards
Johnny Gaudreau -- Mikael Backlund -- Elias Lindholm
Matthew Tkachuk -- Sean Monahan -- Andrew Mangiapane
Milan Lucic -- Derek Ryan -- Dillon Dube
Zac Rinaldo -- Mark Jankowski -- Michael Frolik
Defensemen
Mark Giordano -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Michael Stone
Oliver Kylington -- Brandon Davidson
Goalie
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Alexander Yelesin
Injured: Sam Bennett (upper body), Austin Czarnik (lower body), Travis Hamonic (lower body), TJ Brodie (medical episode)