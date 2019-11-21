Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Blues v Dallas Stars Game 3

St. Louis Blues right wing Troy Brouwer (left) reacts after assisting on a goal by left wing Alexander Steen (second from right) in the first period during Game 3 of a Western Conference semifinal playoff game between the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, May 3, 2016, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

Troy Brouwer had his first actual skate as a Blue, Part II, on Thursday morning, but he won't be in the lineup tonight against Calgary because he doesn't have the necessary work visa yet.

Brouwer said the plan was for him to be in the lineup tonight, but without the necessary paperwork, he can't play. He said sometimes it comes quickly, sometimes it takes a while and that he joked that he was hoping that after the team's visit to the White House, that the process could be sped up.

"We've come into slow immigration problems, which is how it goes," he said. "I came to the rink expecting to play this morning. Another skate today, one more tomorrow with the team and then hopefully I'll be in this weekend.

"I don't know (anyone who can speed it up) but the guys met Trump a couple months and I bet they can ask him."

With Craig Berube cancelling the morning skate for all but the players who aren't suiting up tonight, that left Brouwer, Carl Gunnarsson and Jake Allen to take to the ice at Enterprise Center on Thursday morning.

Brouwer being out means that Jacob de la Rose will be. In practice on Wednesday, de la Rose centered the fourth line, with Ivan Barbashev moving into Sammy Blais' spot on the second line. The fourth line, which has been one of the team's strengths, has now seen two players graduate to higher lines in two games. Oskar Sundqvist moved up to the third line for the Tampa Bay game on Tuesday.

LINES

Blues

Forwards

Schwartz-Schenn-Bozak

Barbashev-O'Reilly-Perron

Sanford-Thomas-Sundqvist

MacEachern-de la Rose-Kostin

Defensemen

Parayko-Pietrangelo

Bouwmeester-Faulk

Dunn-Bortuzzo

Goalie

Binnington

FLAMES

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau -- Mikael Backlund -- Elias Lindholm

Matthew Tkachuk -- Sean Monahan -- Andrew Mangiapane

Milan Lucic -- Derek Ryan -- Dillon Dube

Zac Rinaldo -- Mark Jankowski -- Michael Frolik

Defensemen

Mark Giordano -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Michael Stone

Oliver Kylington -- Brandon Davidson

Goalie

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Alexander Yelesin

Injured: Sam Bennett (upper body), Austin Czarnik (lower body), Travis Hamonic (lower body), TJ Brodie (medical episode)

Tags

View comments