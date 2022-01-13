Walman back in the lineup, but no Tarasenko or Perunovich for first Seattle meeting

Two players who haven’t seen a lot of ice time lately, forward James Neal and defenseman Jake Walman, will be in the lineup for the Blues tonight for their first-ever meeting against the Seattle Kraken at Enterprise Center.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Scott Perunovich, two players eligible to come out of COVID restrictions, were not on the ice for the morning skate and won’t be in the lineup.

Walman, who went into the protocols at the same time as Tarasenko and Perunovich, skated Wednesday and was ready to go tonight. That means that Calle Rosen, who was called up to the taxi squad earlier this week in case, won’t be needed.

But Neal, also on the taxi squad, will be called up as an emergency exception since the Blues only have 10 healthy forwards otherwise. Nathan Walker also moves up from the taxi squad for the game.

Neal was last in a game with the Blues on Nov. 22. Walman has played just once since Dec. 7, and that was on Dec. 29 when he played just 4:34 as a forward when the Blues roster was at its most depleted. He’s played just four games since Nov. 14, and in three of those games, he has played 6:08 or less.