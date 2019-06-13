BOSTON • The 2018-19 Blues, a team once given up for dead, on Wednesday achieved hockey immortality.
The Blues completed the longest road back in hockey history with a 4-1 win over the Bruins at TD Garden, giving the franchise its first Stanley Cup in its 52-year existence. And they did it an unprecedented way, coming back from having the fewest points in the league on Jan. 3 to being a dominant team the final half of the season.
Ryan O'Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo scored in the first period for the Blues and Brayden Schenn added an insurance goal with 8:35 to go in the third. Zach Sanford, who grew up in the area and went to Boston College, scored with 4:38 to play to put it further in the bag.
O'Reilly, acquired in a trade with Buffalo on July 1 and the team's most dependable player over the course of the season, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the postseason.
"You dream of this for so long," said O'Reilly, who cracked a rib in the Dallas series. "As a kid, that feeling comes back to you of just what it means to win this thing. I still can't believe this. I can't believe I'm here right now and a Stanley Cup champion with this group of guys."
Jordan Binnington stopped the first 32 shots he faced, including 12 in the first period where Boston came strongly at him and could have scored more than once, before Matt Grzelcyk scored with 2:10 to play. In the third period, with the Blues protecting a 2-0 lead, he extended his right pad to stop a shot by Joakim Nordstrom that seem fated to make it 2-1.
“I think Binner really set the tone for us early," center Tyler Bozak said. "They came out really hard. They got a lot of good scoring chances. And he shut the door. He made incredible saves and gave us that confidence that he was dialed in, like he was all year. Just to get that first goal was kind of a relief, and we built from there. We played our style on the road. It’s not pretty, but it gets the job done.”
At the final horn, the Blues spilled out on to the ice, heading for Binnington in goal and engulfing him in a sea of blue and white. Gear and equipment littered the ice as the team joyously celebrated. It was Binnington who led the handshake line after the game, starting with an extended talk with Bruins captain Zdeno Chara.
"We did it," said forward Pat Maroon, the Oakville product who came home to sign with the Blues this season. "We did it. I mean, there’s nothing else. I mean, we put everything on the line from January 3 on and we deserve this and what a way to finish it. On the road, where we play great, and all these people, all these media, doubted us all year long and we shoved it right up their ass. I mean, it’s amazing. Who wouldn’t like this? Being from St. Louis, and signing in St. Louis, and winning the Stanley Cup and bringing it home and being with my family and friends, I can’t wait for these next few days. This is truly something I’ll never forget. Me and my son will take this to our grave and we’ll have memories for life."
“It doesn’t feel real," said Schenn. "It’s absolutely incredible. I can’t even explain. It feels like a video game we’re in. it’s what you dream of as a kid, posing with the Stanley Cup, getting to lift it. It’s a special group and fun to be a part of. We’re going to party hard.”
After Commissioner Gary Bettman presented the Cup to Pietrangelo, the captain, he skated it over to Jay Bouwmeester, who has played 1,184 games over 16 seasons and finally got his sport's Holy Grail. Bouwmeester then handed it off to Alexander Steen, who has played 963 games, and then he handed it off to Chris Thorburn, another veteran, though one who played just one minute, 52 seconds this season.
After failing in their first chance to take the Cup on Sunday at home, the Blues went where they have done best for much of this season, the road. The Blues finished the playoffs with a 10-3 record on the road, tying the NHL record for most postseason wins on the road. In the Final, they won three of four games played at TD Garden.
Never great, usually good, always cursed, the Blues are the first team in the expansion era (since 1967-68) to be last in the standings at any point after the 30th game of the season and win the Stanley Cup.
With a massive crowd watching back in St. Louis, both in Enterprise Center and Busch Stadium, the franchise's years of suffering were finally rewarded. As the final horn sounded, it was rhapsody in blue.
"To bring a Cup to a city for a first time is crazy," forward Jaden Schwartz said. "Tough to put into words. These fans have been waiting a long time. It's exciting. We're going to have a lot of fun with it."
The Blues, who held the distinction of having played the most games in NHL history without winning the Stanley Cup, now can claim the distinction of having the longest wait – 51 seasons – for a team to win its first championship. Previously, the title went to fellow expansion team the Los Angeles Kings, who won in their 44th season, 2011-12. (The mantel for most games without a title now passes to Vancouver and Buffalo.)
O'Reilly got the Blues started and then Pietrangelo added a goal in the closing seconds of the first period as the Blues scored twice on just four shots on goal in the first. In the second period, the Blues were outshot 11-6 but kept the Bruins off the board.
Jay Bouwmeester took a shot from the blueline that O'Reilly tipped in for the first goal with 3:13 to go in the period. That gave O'Reilly a goal in four straight games -- and five goals in four games -- and a point in six straight. O'Reilly is just the fourth player in NHL history to have the first goal for his team in four straight games.
O'Reilly has 22 points in the postseason are the most for a Blue in one postseason. His eight points in the Final are the most by a Blue in a career in a Stanley Cup Final, passing Frank St. Marseille.
The Blues got stuck in their own end late in the period before Jaden Schwartz finally got the puck out. He took the puck into the Bruins zone, where he passed to Pietrangelo, who skated toward the net, across the slot to get some space, and backhanded it in with 7.9 seconds to go in the first.
Pietrangelo also had an assist on the O'Reilly goal, giving him 19 points in the postseason.
Jordan Binnington stopped all 12 shots he faced in the first period, and some of the shots were tough ones by the Bruins. The Bruins had 22 shot attempts to eight for the Blues in the first. After two periods, the shots were 23-10 for the Bruins and the shot attempts were 40-22.
But the Blues held strong.
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues players Robert Bortuzzo, Pat Maroon and Alexander Steen celebrate with fans in the stands at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues Coach Craig Berube hugs his goalie Jordan Binnington at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues Oskar Sundqvist hugs goalie Jordan Binnington as backup goalie Jake Allen looks on at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues Coach Craig Berube hugs Jay Bouwmeester at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) hoists the Stanley Cup after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues win The Cup
The statue of Bernie Federko is draped in a St. Louis Blues flag outside Enterprise Center as fans gather after the Blues won the Stanley Cup in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
Blues fans celebrate outside Enterprise Center after the St. Louis Blues became Stanley Cup Champions, winning Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
Amanda Reiker balances her beer with Stanley Cup Champions gear in the St. Louis Blues team store after the Blues won the Stanley Cup in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) kisses the Stanley Cup alongside teammate St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues win The Cup
Enterprise Center security guard Mitch Hill high-fives fans as they exit the building after the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
Nick Lloyd, left, and Jason Patrylo grab Stanley Cup Champions gear in the St. Louis Blues team store after the Blues won the Stanley Cup in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
Amanda Reiker balances her beer with Stanley Cup Champions gear in the St. Louis Blues team store after the Blues won the Stanley Cup in Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She is with Emma Jennings and Julie Reiker, right. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues Craig Berube hoists the Stanley Cup after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Fans celebrate the Blues Game 7 victory in the Stanley Cup Final clinching the cup after a watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. "I made it a month ago. I had a feeling this year was different" said Glasscock about his homemade Stanley Cup. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Fans celebrate the Blues Game 7 victory in the Stanley Cup Final clinching the cup after a watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. "I made it a month ago. I had a feeling this year was different" said Glasscock about his homemade Stanley Cup. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Fans celebrate the Blues Game 7 victory in the Stanley Cup Final clinching the cup after a watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. "I made it a month ago. I had a feeling this year was different" said Glasscock about his homemade Stanley Cup. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Fans celebrate the Blues Game 7 victory in the Stanley Cup Final clinching the cup after a watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. "I made it a month ago. I had a feeling this year was different" said Glasscock about his homemade Stanley Cup. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Fans celebrate the Blues Game 7 victory in the Stanley Cup Final clinching the cup after a watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. "I made it a month ago. I had a feeling this year was different" said Glasscock about his homemade Stanley Cup. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Blues win The Cup
St. Louis Blues fans flood the streets around Enterprise Center to celebrate a Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, photographed from the roof of the Red Lion City Center Hotel. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
he National Hockey League commissioner Gary BettmanThe Conn Smythe Trophy to St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) hands the Stanley Cup to St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) and MVP after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Joel Glasscock, from Belleville, marches down Clark Avenue with a model of the Stanley Cup he made after the Blues won Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final clinching the cup after a watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. "I made it a month ago. I had a feeling this year was different" said Glasscock about his homemade Stanley Cup. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) skates around with the Stanley Cup after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
The St. Louis Blues pose for a team photo with Stanley Cup after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) and MVP skates around with the Stanley Cup after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Blues win the Stanley Cup
Stephanie Lieber, center, and Jason Sullian, right, both of Brentwood celebrate the Blues win on Wednesday, June 12, 2109, with other fans while watching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Bobby's Place in St. Louis. The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Blues fans celebrate after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside Busch Stadium. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
St. Louis Blues fans crowd into the street after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside of Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Kraig Spisak, center, 11, of Columbia, Ill., celebrates after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in downtown St. Louis. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Blues win the Stanley Cup
Sam Adler, left, of St. Louis celebrates with other fans on June 12, 2109, after watching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Bobby's Place in St. Louis. The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Kyle Broyles, 34, of Oakville, sprays champagne after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Brandon Guehne, 22, of Union, celebrates after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Semkan Plavulk, right, 27, is hugged by Brad Jones, both of South County, after the St. Louis Blues scored during the third period of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
James Farr, 56, of St. Louis, watches in anticipation on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at a Game 7 watch party at Ballpark Village. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Stanley Cup Finals: Game 7 Watch Party
Shahrukj Naseer, left, 22, of Frontenac, celebrates alongside Marcus Smith, 26, of O'Fallon, Mo., after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 outside Busch Stadium. Photo by Brian Munoz,
bmunoz@post-dispatch.com
Brian Munoz
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) and MVP skates around with the Stanley Cup after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly celebrate at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues Coach Craig Berube hugs Sammy Blais at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues gear is scattered on the ice as the team celebrates at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington celebrs with fans at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues players sticks and gloves liter the ice while they celebrate at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington celebrates with fans at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask hug at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) and MVP skates around with the Stanley Cup after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
St. Louis Blues fans celebrate their team's Game 7 Stanley Cup Final clinching victory outside Busch Stadium in St. Louis after a watch party for the hockey game was held in the baseball stadium on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
St. Louis Blues fans celebrate their team's Game 7 Stanley Cup Final clinching victory outside Busch Stadium in St. Louis after a watch party for the hockey game was held in the baseball stadium on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
St. Louis Blues fans celebrate their team's Game 7 Stanley Cup Final clinching victory outside Busch Stadium in St. Louis after a watch party for the hockey game was held in the baseball stadium on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Bill Kess, left, and his friends react as the clock hits zero and the Blues win the Stanley Cup during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Kelly Wilson tears up while watching the trophy presentation during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues players celebrate at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues Coach Craig Berube hugs former great Blues player Bobby Plager at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues players mob goalie Jordan Binnington at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues win The Cup
Aaron Stock, a Richmond Heights firefighter from Wentzville, celebrates victory with his own Stanley Cup after a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win The Cup
Aaron Stock, a Richmond Heights firefighter from Wentzville, celebrates victory with Kim Currie with his own Stanley Cup after a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49)skates around with the Stanley Cup after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57)) skates around with the Stanley Cup after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final
St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) skates around with the Stanley Cup after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Stanley Cup: Fans watch Game 7 at Enterprise Center
Allie Dougherty hoists a blow up version of the Stanley Cup while the Blues skate the real cup around the ice in Boston during the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson,
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues players start to celebrate as the clock ticks down to the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. They are from left Tyler Bozak, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Ivan Barbashev, Vladimir Tarasenko and Oskar Sundqvist. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues players mob goalie Jordan Binnington at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues players Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn hug goalie Jordan Binnington at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues players Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn hug goalie Jordan Binnington at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Blues players start to celebrate as the clock ticks down to the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. They are from left Tyler Bozak, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Ivan Barbashev, Vladimir Tarasenko and Oskar Sundqvist. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7
Bues David Perron carries the Stanley Cup at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Blues win The Cup
Aaron Stock, a Richmond Heights firefighter from Wentzville, celebrates victory with Kim Currie with his own Stanley Cup after a televised watch party of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
Blues win Stanley Cup
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington kisses the Cup at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Blues fans watch the final seconds tick off the clock as they prepare to celebrate the Blues victory in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final during a watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Marco Nettles, left, Tim Goodwin, center, and Grant Cawley, celebrate the Blues victory in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final during a watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Marco Nettles, left, Tim Goodwin, center, and Grant Cawley, celebrate the Blues victory in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final during a watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Marco Nettles, left, Tim Goodwin, center, and Grant Cawley, celebrate the Blues victory in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final during a watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Marco Nettles, left, Tim Goodwin, center, and Grant Cawley, celebrate the Blues victory in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final during a watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Stanley Cup Final Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium
Fredbird discarded his sign congratulating the Blues mascot Louie on the field as he celebrated with fans after the Blues won Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final during watch party at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Blues win Stanley Cup
Blues Coach Craig Berube kisses the cup to the cheer of his team at the end of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes,
jforbes@post-dispatch.com
J.B. Forbes