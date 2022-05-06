Wild go about their business in 5-1 win over Blues

For Blues fans who came away from Friday night’s 5-1 loss feeling they had seen the beginning of the end of the season, the Minnesota Wild would like to offer an opposing viewpoint.

“This game is over,” said Minnesota’s Mats Zuccarello in the aftermath of a 5-1 win over the Blues that, along with the growing list of injured Blues defensemen, seemed to swing the series definitively back in the Wild’s direction. “You forget about this one. They’re going to come strong next game and we have to be ready.

“That’s a helluva team. They’ve been good for many years, a tough team to play against so I think it’s good to get a win here, get some confidence, but at the same time, this game is over, you’re looking toward the next one and know they’re going to come out hard, so we’ve got to match that.”

“Today we had success,” coach Dean Evason said. “We have to build for the next game.”

In the world of building, the Wild have given themselves a pretty good foundation over the previous two games, and it now comes with a 2-1 series lead and home ice once again, though considering that two of the three games so far have been won by the road team, that may not be that big a deal. They also snapped a seven-game losing streak in Enterprise Center.

The Wild got the win doing all the things they wanted to do. They wanted to take the Enterprise Center crowd out of the game and they did that, first with a goal 39 seconds in by Jordan Greenway on their first shot of the game (“That’s nice,” said Greenway) and then with a goal by Kirill Kaprizov at the 2:18 mark that was banked in off goalie Ville Husso from behind the net. (“He’s just one of those players that finds a way to score from everywhere,” said Zuccarello, “and it’s nothing new for us. When you work hard you get the bounces.”)

“It’s big,” Greenway said of the early goal, “to go out and not allow them to get momentum from their crowd and being in their own arena. I don’t think I came out planning on scoring as quick as we did but we definitely wanted to go out there and attack the as much as we can. And we did.”

“St. Louis had a good push at the start,” said goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who moved into a tie for third in playoff wins with Grant Fuhr with 92. “They came out very strong but I thought our team defended well, we stuck together, stayed in the middle, didn’t give them too much and we score pretty early. That was a huge goal by Greener, nice pass, nice shot, and then we get a second one quickly too. And from that point on I felt like we had the puck a lot and we didn’t give them too much.”

And that first did it against the O’Reilly line as Blues coach Craig Berube tried to keep Greenway’s line away from the Robert Thomas line.

“I think our whole team can play against any line,” said linemate Joel Eriksson Ek, who had a goal and an assist. “It’s a grind. You’re not always going to score on your first shift. Sometimes plays happen like that. You get an opening and score a goal but for sure, taking pride in being to play against the other line.”

Another thing the Wild did was frustrate the Blues. Just as the Blues didn’t respond in Game 1 when the Wild tried to get things started, the Wild took it all very calmly late in the first period where the Blues bowling-balled their way around the ice, with hit after hit after hit.

“One hundred percent frustrates,” Evason said. “In Game 1 did they frustrate us? Yeah. Right? But they were up and we were frustrated and our discipline was not good. If you don’t retaliate, it’s a frustrating thing. You want the guy to come back at you and yap and throw a punch and if he doesn’t, it’s like, what the heck am I supposed to do now?”

Which is the question facing the Blues: What are they supposed to do now?

