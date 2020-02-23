Wild score on Binnington, but Blues still lead Minnesota by two after two periods

Jordan Binnington saw his shutout streak end at 142 minutes, 51 seconds but the Blues held on to their two-goal lead and are up 3-1 on Minnesota after two periods on Sunday night in St. Paul, Minn.

Binnington hadn't allowed a goal since late in the third period against Nashville last Sunday. He posted shutouts against New Jersey and Arizona and had a scoreless first period against Minnesota.

The Blues killed two Minnesota power plays, including one in the second in which Binnington stopped Mats Zuccarello on a breakaway.

Minnesota cut the lead in half on a goal by Marcus Foligno 1:43 into the second. Foligno took a shot in close that hit Alex Pietrangelo's stick and went up in the air, over Binnington, off his back and in. There was a hesitation on the goal by the referees because Foligino took a swing at the puck in the air with what would have been a high stick, but he missed it, so the goal counted.

The Blues got the lead back to two on Oskar Sundqvist's first goal since returning from his injury. The Wild missed several chances to clear the puck and Sundqvist got the puck in front of the net, repositioned himself for a better angle and beat Devan Dubnyk from in close.