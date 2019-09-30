MARYLAND HEIGHTS • Having just gotten through the easiest 23-man roster selection maybe in NHL history, the Blues held their first actual practice of the season, with everyone, plus the rehabbing Jordan Kyrou, on the ice at Centene Community Ice Center.
With there having been little or no suspense about who would actually make the roster -- there was a brief flurry of Klim Kostin action midway through camp, but that died down and he'll start the season in San Antonio -- the focus instead shifted to who would be where. And the final result, at least at the start, was that Sammy Blais won out and will start the season as the left wing on a line with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron. The other first 12 sweepstakes winner was Robby Fabbri, who is moving in to Pat Maroon's spot to the left of Tyler Bozak.
Meanwhile, on defense, Carl Gunnarsson was the odd-man out.
Here's how the Blues lines and pairings looked on Day 1 of practice.
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Blais-O'Reilly-Perron
Fabbri-Bozak-Thomas
Barbashev-Sundqvist-Steen
Defensemen
Pietrangelo-Faulk
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Goalies
Binnington
Allen
Also intriguing was the team's power-play units. On one, the Blues had the Schenn line, plus Vince Dunn and Robert Thomas. On the other was O'Reilly, Perron, Tyler Bozak, Alex Pietrangelo and Justin Faulk.
For those paying attention to these things, that first unit -- it doesn't appear that the team considers one or the other of them the first or second unit -- is all left-handed shots except for Thomas. The other unit is all right-handed except for O'Reilly. This is not by accident.