The thing Blues coach Craig Berube liked the most about the game with Minnesota on Wednesday was that they won. The team heads on a four-game road swing after the game, but first, Berube would like to see a solid closing act.
"Finish this off here tonight," he said Friday morning. "I think it's a big game. We talked to the team about that this morning and making sure we're ready. The details of the game are going to be important for me. This is a young aggressive team that's going to come after us tonight. So we've got to be ready for that. We've got to be on our toes, and we've got to be ready for a hard game."
This is the first of back-to-back games for the Blues, who play in Minnesota on Saturday and then make a Western Canada foray. It's one of only two home games in the first half of November.
Columbus is 5-5-2 and has allowed 3.6 goals per game.
"They play an aggressive style," Berube said. "I think all John Tortorella teams are aggressive. They're going to forecheck hard. A big part of their team is (Zach) Werenski and (Seth) Jones, for sure. They get up ice really well, their D are really active. They're both really good players and really good skaters. We're going to to have to do a good job on those guys."
NOBODY NEW
Though the Blues have an open roster spot, they haven't called anybody up from San Antonio for the game or the trip. It seems probably the team will call someone up so they have two additional forwards when they get to remote spots in Western Canada, but for the time being, they're sticking with what they've got. San Antonio plays tonight, so they could also be wanting that player to get in a game there rather than just sitting around and watching tonight.
Blues GM Doug Armstrong is supposed to be in Texas tonight to watch the team. Jim Thomas had a couple of updates on the farm team in this morning's notebook.
FANCY MOVE
It's hard to believe if you're reading this that you haven't seen Matthew Tkachuk's goal last night, when he won for the Flames in overtime with a shot with his stick between his legs that he roofed against Nashville. It's an early candidate for goal of the year, and the combination of shot and timing -- coming with one second to go in OT -- made this one special.
"Got to figure a way to try to one-up him," said Blues forward Robert Thomas, a pal of Tkachuk's, "but that's a pretty special goal he scored last night."
Thomas was not surprised to see it.
"He's always tried those through the legs," Thomas said. "He scored one last year and I was watching last night, he tried one earlier in the second. It's definitely instincts and pretty cool."
Berube noticed too.
"It was a pretty talented goal," Berube said. "Really talented. He's a good player, got good eye-hand coordination, as good as anyone in the league, probably, with that kind of stuff. He's done a lot of that kind of stuff with his stick. Good hockey player."
LINES
The Blues had another optional morning skate on Friday, though all the forwards except Jaden Schwartz and Alexander Steen took part. More defensemen took the option: Vince Dunn and Robert Bortuzzo, who will be a scratch, were the only ones out there.
Berube said he was happy with how the lines worked on Wednesday, and with Robby Fabbri still a scratch. He's moved his defensemen around a lot, but based on how they finished the Wild game, here's how they should look:
Blues
Forwards
Schwartz-Schenn-Blais
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Steen-Bozak-Thomas
MacEachern-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Defensemen
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Faulk
Goalie
Binnington
Blue Jackets
Columbus has made some changes to their lines from their last game, moving around the team's left wings. Only the fourth line remains intact. Backup goalie Elvis Merzlikins gets the start in goal; his save percentage is fractionally better than starter Joonas Korpisalo. Merzlikins stopped all 19 shots he faced coming off the bench in relief of Korpisalo on Wednesday.
Forwards
Gustav Nyquist -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Cam Atkinson
Nick Foligno -- Boone Jenner -- Josh Anderson
Sonny Milano -- Alexander Wennberg -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jakob Lilja -- Riley Nash -- Emil Bemstrom
Defensemen
Zach Werenski -- Seth Jones
Scott Harrington -- David Savard
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Dean Kukan
Goalie
Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Markus Nutivaara
Injured: Brandon Dubinsky (wrist), Alexandre Texier (knee), Ryan Murray (hand)