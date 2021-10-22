With Saad out, Blues give Kostin a chance to play with O'Reilly, Perron

With the suspension of forward Pavel Buchnevich for one more game and the absence of forward Brandon Saad after testing positive for COVID, the Blues' forward depth is getting an early – and, the Blues expect, brief – test.
Saad had been skating with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron. For the home opener Saturday against Los Angeles, that spot will go to rookie Klim Kostin.
“I like Klim,” coach Craig Berube said. “He's gonna keep learning, but I thought the penalty was unwarranted (against Vegas). The one in Arizona. Yes. He's creating opportunities offensively, and I think he's been doing a good job defensively, being in the right spots and getting back and tracking back and things like that so, we'll see. We'll give them a look there. I think with that line, the kind of line it is, with Perron and O’Reilly, they want to forecheck, they want to puck possess in the offensive zone. That's their game, so I think it would suit Klim. He can get on the forecheck and be physical for them and create loose pucks and go to the net for them. That's kind of how we're looking at that.”
Kostin scored two goals in his season debut against Arizona on Monday after being a healthy scratch in the season opener. After the Arizona game, he said he hadn’t been happy with his play in training camp.
“I was happy to read that,” Berube said. “That's a good assessment of himself and awareness, so I think that's good on the kid. Now yes, he could have played better in camp, but there's potential there and we all know that. So we’ve got to get it out of him, and so far it's been pretty good. I think he's done a good job.”
The other change up front will be the season debut of Kyle Clifford. The veteran forward was a healthy scratch in the first three games. It comes against the team he played for in the first 10 seasons of his career.
Clifford was a healthy scratch six times last season.
“He works extremely hard, and his attitude is great,” Berube said. “It's hard to find a guy that works harder on the ice, so he keeps himself ready to go and he understands the situation.”
Berube said the Blues were confident there were no more COVID cases looming. The team has not called up anyone from the AHL.
One other lineup change the Blues showed in practice on Friday at Enterprise Center – their first practice of the season on home ice – was putting defenseman Jake Walman on a pairing with Colton Parayko and moving Marco Scandella down to skate with Robert Bortuzzo.
“It’s putting people out maybe in different situations in the offensive zone that creates those pairs at times,” Berube said. “Wally's gaining the trust of everybody, so maybe we need them to go with Parayko or go out there with (Justin) Faulk at times to play a role against the top line or to shut down somebody. He's getting there where he can do that.”
