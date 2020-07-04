Multiple Blues test positive for COVID-19 with workouts set to resume Monday

Multiple Blues players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Post-Dispatch confirmed Friday evening. The team canceled Phase 2 workouts Friday at Centene Community Ice Center with players informed by text message in the morning that there would be no small-group workouts.
The story was first reported by The Athletic, but confirmed by Post-Dispatch sources.
All that was known Friday night is that more than one Blues player tested positive. It is not believed that any staff members or coaches had tested positive.
The small-group workouts are voluntary, and for the Blues they take place Monday through Friday. So there are no workouts scheduled for Saturday or Sunday, per routine. But Phase 2 workouts are scheduled to resume Monday, although at least one Blues player isn’t planning on taking part in Monday’s skating out of concern for the coronavirus.
Via text, general manager Doug Armstrong said any questions related to the coronavirus should be directed to the NHL.
Deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the Post-Dispatch via email: “We don't intend to comment on this situation specifically, but I will confirm our view that the club has taken all appropriate steps in the circumstances, and remains vigilant following our procedures and health and safety protocols."
There are strict protocols for players during Phase 2 workouts, including daily temperature checks and daily checks for symptoms. Players are tested regularly, and obviously must test negative before they’re allowed on the ice at Centene. Under league guidelines, players must wear protective masks entering and leaving the facility and practice social distancing.
But once the players leave the building, they are free to do as they please, and go where they want — although the team has stressed the importance of minimizing risk by sheltering-in-place, avoiding crowds, wearing masks, etc.
More and more Blues have been showing up to Centene to skate as the anticipated startup to training camp and a resumption of play nears. Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch earlier this week that two-thirds of the team is now in St. Louis and that he expects the full squad on hand by the middle of next week.
BLUES QUICK HITS
HOW THE BLUES COULD WIN THE CUP
QUESTION: "The Blues will repeat as champions" because ... give us your three reasons, please.
JT: 1.) Binnington rises to the occasion. (As he has so many times in the past.) We all know how important goaltending is in the postseason. Like pitching in baseball or quarterbacking in football. Binnington's numbers weren't what they were last regular season. But I don't think there's many goalies you'd rather have in this situation.
2.) Under Berube, the Blues have been so good on the road. This isn't a true road setting, what with no fans in the stands. But this is a close team that hangs out together on the road, plays cards together, dines together. I think mentally they are well equipped to handle these unique circumstances.
3.) The Tarasenko factor. You'd have to think having one of the league's elite goal-scorers back will help. The extra few months to strengthen the shoulder during the pandemic "pause" should help. The key is making as smooth of a transition back to hockey as possible during camp, any preseason games, and the round-robin.
FEARLESS (BUT NOT NECESSARILY FINAL) CUP PREDICTION
QUESTION: Like everyone else in STL, I would love to see a repeat and believe the Blues have what it takes to do so. But all of these teams are stocked with talented, professional players, and as such, there's no harm in speculating otherwise. Who does your gut tell you has the best chance of hoisting Lord Stanley's Cup this summer?
JT: This league is so well-balanced -- moreso in my personal opinion than even the NFL. Even in a normal year, just about anything can happen.
But just for the sake of this chat, I'm gonna say it's Boston vs. Colorado in the Cup Final, with Boston winning.
I reserve the right to be wrong -- and to change my mind. And I'll also say that the Blues showed everybody a year ago that it's not wise to sell them short.
COULD A PLAY-IN TEAM WIN IT ALL?
QUESTION: Do you think a team from the play-in round has a shot to win it all since they have to play the extra round? All teams should be fresh after not playing for 4 months, but the playoffs are grueling as it is. Wouldn't an extra round make things that much more difficult?
JT: It wouldn't surprise me in the least.. As you know, every Stanley Cup playoff is unpredictable and I think this year potentially will be even more unpredictable given the unique circumstances.
Yes, having to win five series will be grueling. But the players have been off since March 11. That should help. Plus, an overlooked facet of the hub city concept is there will be no travel -- at least until the Stanley Cup Final (for one team). Once teams fly in for the start of the hub city experience, they are there until they are eliminated. (Or potentially have to go to the other hub city for the Cup final.) There will be much less wear and tear from travel.
SOCIALLY DISTANCED SPORTSMANSHIP
QUESTION: When a playoff series ends, what is going to happen to the ceremonial handshake?
JT: Our chatters think of everything!
How about each team lines up at its respective blue line, and gives stick taps to the opposition?
SHOULD PETRO CONSIDER A BRIDGE DEAL?
QUESTION: Would it be in Petro's best interests to sign a 2-year deal with the Blues and then test the free agency waters? The salary cap might be increased in two years, plus the Blues would have more money as Steen, Bozak, and Allen will be off the books. There might be even more money freed up from the expansion draft.
JT: In general, I would say, yes — a one- or two-year bridge deal makes sense. Especially a two-year bridge deal, since reportedly the cap will stay flat at $81.5 million over the next two seasons. Then again, there are reports that the cap will go up only $1 million — to $82.5 million — three years from now. So a one- or two-year bridge deal might not open up much for Pietrangelo, other than some teams getting a better handle on the new economic reality.
I should caution, as I've mentioned several times in the past on the chat, that even at $81.5 million there are some teams with lots of potential cap room next year, including Colorado. So Pietrangelo (and his agents) might want to see what's on the market this offseason.
BERUBE'S EARLY STRATEGY
QUESTION: Will Berube treat the round-robin games like preseason games? Will everyone get into one of those games? Even the guys up from the AHL?
JT: I asked Armstrong about this a few weeks ago, At that point he said he still had to discuss it further with Craig Berube in terms of approach to the round-robin games. He did say he'd like to play everyone on the expanded roster at least once before the actual elimination rounds started in the Round of 16. But that was with the expectation that there would also be a couple of preseason games prior to the round-robin.
So I guess my answer is that they will put a lot more into it than a preseason game, but probably a little short of playoff intensity.
FIGHTING (AND LICKING?) NO LONGER A FACTOR
QUESTION: Heard anything about limits on contact/fighting in the upcoming playoffs?
JT: Not a peep. Wonder if the rules will be the same. Fighting isn't much of a big deal either way; it's really not much of a factor in the game any more. Especially in the playoffs.
The Blues were involved in only seven fights during the regular season: two by Schenn and one apiece by Barbashev, Bortuzzo, Brouwer, Dunn and MacEachern.
Follow-up: Do you expect any changes in style of play either with the Blues or across the NHL?
JT: If Berube has his way, the Blues are going to be the Blues — play a physical, grinding style.
As for Boston, I doubt if Brad Marchand will do any licking.
SPICING UP THE BROADCASTS
COMMENT: Your idea for players and coaches mic'd up with a two-second TV delay to protect sensitive ears is brilliant. That would provide such a cool and unique twist to watching the games.
JT: Trust me, it's not my idea. And I think it'd have to be more than a 2-second delay. Given the potty mouth of, say, a Craig Berube, right?
Another thing that will help the TV presentation is that there will be no fans in the front rows at the rink. TV cameras will be able to get very close to the action and shoot from areas surrounding the ice surface that we haven't seen before.
DRAFT LOTTERY CONSPIRACY?
QUESTION: What are your thoughts on the way the lottery shook out? The thought of Edmonton getting another No. 1 pick is sickening and opens the door to conspiracy theorists who say Montreal will somehow get that pick, assuming they don't get out of the first round.
JT: I think it would've been better if they had waited until the play-in round ended and then decided on all 15 draft slots. That wouldn't have prevented an Edmonton or Pittsburgh from getting the No. 1 overall pick. But had those teams won their play-in round series there would have been less anxiety.
The reason this was done in two tiers was to prevent the potential of a team from getting the No. 1 overall pick and then winning that Stanley Cup. The two-tier system prevents that, but it doesn't prevent a very good team getting the No. 1 overall.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.