Multiple Blues test positive for COVID-19

Multiple Blues players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Post-Dispatch confirmed Friday evening. The team canceled Phase 2 workouts Friday at Centene Community Ice Center with players informed by text message in the morning that there would be no small-group workouts.

The story was first reported by The Athletic, but confirmed by Post-Dispatch sources.

All that was known Friday night is that more than one Blues player tested positive. It is not believed than any staff members or coaches had tested positive.

The small-group workouts are voluntary, and for the Blues they take place Monday through Friday. So there so there are no workouts scheduled for Saturday or Sunday, per routine. But Phase 2 workouts are scheduled to resume Monday, although at least one Blues player isn’t planning on taking part in Monday’s skating out of concern for the coronavirus.

Via text, general manager Doug Armstrong said any questions related to the coronavirus should be directed to the NHL.