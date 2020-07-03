Multiple Blues test positive for COVID-19

Multiple Blues players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Post-Dispatch confirmed Friday evening. The team canceled Phase 2 workouts Friday at Centene Community Ice Center with players informed by text message in the morning that there would be no small-group workouts.
The story was first reported by The Athletic, but confirmed by Post-Dispatch sources.
All that was known Friday night is that more than one Blues player tested positive. It is not believed than any staff members or coaches had tested positive.
The small-group workouts are voluntary, and for the Blues they take place Monday through Friday. So there so there are no workouts scheduled for Saturday or Sunday, per routine. But Phase 2 workouts are scheduled to resume Monday, although at least one Blues player isn’t planning on taking part in Monday’s skating out of concern for the coronavirus.
Via text, general manager Doug Armstrong said any questions related to the coronavirus should be directed to the NHL.
Deputy commissioner Bill Daly via email told the Post-Dispatch: “We don't intend to comment on this situation specifically, but I will confirm our view that the club has taken all appropriate steps in the circumstances, and remains vigilant following our procedures and health and safety protocols."
There are strict protocols for players during Phase 2 workouts, including daily temperature checks and daily checks for symptoms. Players are tested regularly, and obviously must test negative before they’re allowed on the ice at Centene. Under league guidelines, players must wear protective masks entering and leaving the facility and practice social distancing.
But once the players leave the building, they are free to do as they please, and go where they want _ although the team has stressed the importance of minimizing risk by sheltering-in-place, avoiding crowds, wearing masks, etc.
More and more Blues have been showing up to Centene to skate as the anticipated startup to training camp and a resumption of play nears. Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch earlier this week than two-thirds of the team is now in St. Louis and that he expects the full squad on hand by the middle of next week.
The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters.