It will be a banner night Wednesday in St. Louis, as the Blues hoist the pennant commemorating their first Stanley Cup championship in their more than half-century in the NHL.
The festivities, which are to take place at 6:45 p.m. and precede the team's first game that counts as defending Cup champions, will be televised nationally by NBCSN as part of its pregame program that that begins at 5:30 p.m. NBCSN then shows the game, against the Washington Capitals, with the puck to drop at approximately 7:10 p.m.
Kathryn Tappen hosts the studio program and is to be joined by analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp as well as reporter Bob McKenzie. Jeremy Roenick will be covering the festivities in St. Louis.
For the game, Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick will be on play-by-play with Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher providing analysis.
It's the opener of a doubleheader on NBCSN and will be followed the San Jose-Vegas contest. Brendan Burke has the play-by-play there, with commentary from Pierre McGuire.
Fox Sports Midwest, the Blues local TV carrier, makes it season debut on Saturday when the team entertains Dallas at 7 p.m.
RADIO REPORT
It will be a big day for new Blues radio network flagship station WXOS (101.1 FM). It plans to broadcast from Enterprise Center for much of the day, before its pregame show begins at 6 p.m.
Chris Kerber (play-by-play) and Joey Vitale (commentary) then call the game.
It will be the first major local pro team the station has broadcast since the Rams left four NFL seasons ago.