Post-Dispatch Blues beat reporters Jim Thomas and Tom Timmermann joined columnist Jeff Gordon to try to make sense of all that has gone wrong with this hockey team.
Net Front Presence: Blues’ record-setting slump boggles the mind
Related to this story
Most Popular
They allow four goals in the second period of a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders.
Off to his worst start in 14 NHL seasons, O'Reilly hasn't been able to find chemistry with linemates now that David Perron is gone.
A 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders stretches Blues’ skid to six games — their longest in nine years.
Special teams were the difference in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, as the Blues tied a franchise record with their seventh straight regulation defeat.
Same issues continue to plague the team, which is now 3-8-0 on the season, with the second-worst record in the NHL.
Loss is seventh straight in regulation, tying a franchise record.
Berube, players search for answers after a 5-1 loss Tuesday in Philly is a franchise-record eighth straight loss.
St. Louis Blues' Alexey Toropchenko scored his first goal of the season, but his celebration was subdued as the team dropped its fifth straight game.
Team has lost six straight games in regulation. They must beat the red-hot Boston Bruins to avoid tying franchise mark.
Blues notebook: Veteran forward Brandon Saad takes part in practice and could return to the Blues' lineup any day now. The injured winger had 24 goals and 25 assists in the 2021-22 season.