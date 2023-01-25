Post-Dispatch Blues beat reporters Jim Thomas and Matthew DeFranks joined columnist Jeff Gordon to discuss the Blues’ missed opportunity over the last seven games at Enterprise Center.
Net Front Presence: Blues remain stuck in neutral as playoff race gets away
Related to this story
Most Popular
In trying to turn the corner on the season, Blues hit another wall in frustrating loss to lowly Chicago
Despite outplaying Chicago early, the Blues fell behind 2-0 in the opening period and played catch-up all night in a 5-3 loss.
The Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko injured his right hand on Dec. 31 when he blocked a Matt Dumba shot in the first period.
Blues fall behind 2-0 in first period and never catch up.
The switch has resulted in a pair of lines capable of driving play at five on five, and given Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou a boost after eight straight games of playing with Pavel Buchnevich.
Offense comes to life in second period of 5-2 win as Blues gain another win against Juuse Saros.
Victory pushes the Blues past their Central Division rivals in the standings.
Forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Torey Krug practiced again with the Blues on Monday, meaning a potential return could follow one night later.
Rosen, a third-pair defenseman in St. Louis who was often a healthy scratch before injuries made him a lineup regular, is currently racking up 1.86 points per 60 minutes to put his name next to the league’s elite.
Nikita Alexandrov, 22, was originally a second-round pick in 2019, and primarily played fourth-line minutes in the NHL this season.
With Ivan Barbashev’s fight with Chicago’s Isaak Phillips on Saturday night, the Blues have had a fight in each of the last three games.